John W. Voss
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Voss, John W.

June 16, 1929 - May 30, 2021

Preceded in death by wives Doris and Mary Kay; parents, Pauline and Art Voss; sister, Rilla Clauson; brother, Arthur Voss. Survived by son, William A. Voss (Mary Alice); stepchildren: Karla Anson (Don), Rick Magni (Tammy), James Magni, Connie Magni; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews.

VISITATION: Wednesday, June 2nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 3rd at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th Street. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
2
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
5419 N. 114th Street, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Bill, so sorry for your loss! Patty
Patty Kanouff ferguson
Friend
June 4, 2021
Our sympathy is with you in your time of grieving. Wishing you comfort and strength.
John & Christine Arends
Friend
June 2, 2021
We all know him and loved him,he had a great life on earth,and now even a greater life forever with Jesus Christ., in heaven
Raymond Hansen
Friend
June 1, 2021
