Voss, John W.
June 16, 1929 - May 30, 2021
Preceded in death by wives Doris and Mary Kay; parents, Pauline and Art Voss; sister, Rilla Clauson; brother, Arthur Voss. Survived by son, William A. Voss (Mary Alice); stepchildren: Karla Anson (Don), Rick Magni (Tammy), James Magni, Connie Magni; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews.
VISITATION: Wednesday, June 2nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 3rd at 10:30am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th Street. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice
.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
