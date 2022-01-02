Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura P. Shephard
1918 - 2022
BORN
1918
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Shephard, Laura P.

December 15, 1918 - December 27, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Jack; son, Lauren; siblings, Walter, Ernest, Robert and Phyllis. Survived by sons, Jack and John; grandson, John. Laura was a longtime employee of AT&T and Phillips Department Store.

VISITATION begins Monday 10am, with FUNERAL at 11am, all at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Evergreen Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street |

(402) 731-1234 |

www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jan
3
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss, even though I didn't know her.
Debbie Mccray
Other
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry for the family's loss and am thankful for Aunt Laura's life. I remember visiting Phillips Department Store every year while in Grade School at Holy Ghost. Laura would guide Mom and me to the clothes required for the upcoming year's uniform. Always so nice. Rest in peace.
Pat Wendt
Family
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results