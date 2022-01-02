Shephard, Laura P.
December 15, 1918 - December 27, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Jack; son, Lauren; siblings, Walter, Ernest, Robert and Phyllis. Survived by sons, Jack and John; grandson, John. Laura was a longtime employee of AT&T and Phillips Department Store.
VISITATION begins Monday 10am, with FUNERAL at 11am, all at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Evergreen Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.