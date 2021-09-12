Menu
Lois M. Tate
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Tate, Lois (Williams) M

June 19, 1950 - September 3, 2021

Lois M. Tate passed away on Friday September 3, 2021. She was born June 19, 1950 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ignatius Harold Williams and Emelda Williams. She was a child of an active service member and traveled through out the states along with several years in England. She spent most of her formative years in Omaha, NE. Her memory will forever be cherished by her great family left behind. SERVICES will be held at Roeder Mortuary on Tuesday, September 14 at 5pm.

Lois loved to work for charitable organizations. She spent most of her adult life giving back to organizations especially working with the youth of our society. She worked with the youth in Omaha, NE and in her relocation to Sioux City, IA.

Roeder Mortuary

4932 Ames Ave.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Sep
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We knew Lois from NAACP meetings. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. She will be missed greatly. We send our condolences to the family.
Chester and Linda French
September 15, 2021
Lois was a dear friend of mine and she will be greatly missed. We are praying for you and your family. Love the Schmitt's!
Alma Schmitt
September 14, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Flora M Lee
Other
September 10, 2021
