Tate, Lois (Williams) M



June 19, 1950 - September 3, 2021



Lois M. Tate passed away on Friday September 3, 2021. She was born June 19, 1950 in New Orleans, LA to the late Ignatius Harold Williams and Emelda Williams. She was a child of an active service member and traveled through out the states along with several years in England. She spent most of her formative years in Omaha, NE. Her memory will forever be cherished by her great family left behind. SERVICES will be held at Roeder Mortuary on Tuesday, September 14 at 5pm.



Lois loved to work for charitable organizations. She spent most of her adult life giving back to organizations especially working with the youth of our society. She worked with the youth in Omaha, NE and in her relocation to Sioux City, IA.



Roeder Mortuary



4932 Ames Ave.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.