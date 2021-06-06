McMahon, NancySeptember 20, 1952 - June 4, 2021She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on June 4, 2021 at the age of 68. She was born to Arnold and Lorraine Steichen on September 20, 1952. After graduating from High School, Nancy moved to Omaha where she met her husband, Gary McMahon. Together, they had 3 children: Ryan, Shannon and Chad. Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends in her home at the kitchen table or by the pool. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and her most beloved title was 'Grandma'.For Service times or to view livestream of Service visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400