Nancy McMahon
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
McMahon, Nancy

September 20, 1952 - June 4, 2021

She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on June 4, 2021 at the age of 68. She was born to Arnold and Lorraine Steichen on September 20, 1952. After graduating from High School, Nancy moved to Omaha where she met her husband, Gary McMahon. Together, they had 3 children: Ryan, Shannon and Chad. Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends in her home at the kitchen table or by the pool. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and her most beloved title was 'Grandma'.

For Service times or to view livestream of Service visit:

bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S St, Omaha, NE
Jun
8
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S St, Omaha, NE
Jun
9
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 S St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gary and family, So sorry to see this...losing her will not be easy she was a wonderful lady with a smile on her face always. Please know that I´m thinking of you and your in my prayers! The babysitter from years past!!
Julie (Ellerbroek) Emodi
Friend
June 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We had many fun times with Nancy & Gary while working with Gary at Nebraska Distributing Company.
Jim & Betty Peters
Friend
June 8, 2021
Maddy and Jakob
June 8, 2021
Heartbroken, although she is gone from this earth, Her loving heart and beautiful caring soul is living within her husband her children and grandchildren,God Bless you alllove Dee Dee..
Dee Dee Eagleton
Friend
June 7, 2021
Matt & William Lofdahl
June 7, 2021
Gary, & kids, Your mom was a vivacious, beautiful , always smiling, caring, loving friend. She cared so much for others. She will always hold a special place in my . Thanks for the memories sweet Nanc & for teaching me love & kindness.
Jeff & Shari Harpenau
Friend
June 6, 2021
There will never be a moment in time when this tragedy will make sense or will be understood But I know that you will in your heart forever Carrie the enormous love that grew from having the privilege of knowing such an incredible beautiful soul. Iam so sorry to hear about Nancy.
Annie Nemecek
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Jean Hop
School
June 6, 2021
