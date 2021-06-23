Menu
Lt. Patrick Flak Grindle
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory - Ellensburg
500 E Mountain View Ave
Ellensburg, WA
Grindle, Lt. Patrick Flak

Age 76

Lt. Patrick Flak Grindle, passed away peacefully on Father's Day, June 20, 2021, at his home in Ellensburg, WA. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and four daughters.

SERVICES will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery in Nebraska, June 30th, at 11am. A social will follow immediately at Ozzy's Roadside Pub. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Patrick's honor directly to the National Fraternal Order of Police or sent to PFG Memorials at 14456 Burdette St., Omaha, NE 68116. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com. A full obituary will be posted there as well. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Ellensburg, WA | (509) 925-2902
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial Gathering
Ozzy's Roadside Pub
NE
Jun
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory - Ellensburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat was a nextdoor neighbor. We were good friends. Was thinking about him today and found that he had passed. His friendship ment slot. Thanks for your service in military and in law enforcement, most of all your friendship... REST IN PEACE! GOD BLESS!!
Terry Assman
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sorry about Pat. So many good memories and good times together. He will be missed.
Danny Lang
June 29, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Pat´s passing. I remember fondly the volleyball games and many gatherings of friends. Blessings of comfort to Sherri and the girls.
Barbara Bock
Friend
June 26, 2021
Sorry to see Pat passing, great friend and fishing buddy
john owens
Friend
June 23, 2021
