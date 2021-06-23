Grindle, Lt. Patrick Flak
Age 76
Lt. Patrick Flak Grindle, passed away peacefully on Father's Day, June 20, 2021, at his home in Ellensburg, WA. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and four daughters.
SERVICES will be held at the Omaha National Cemetery in Nebraska, June 30th, at 11am. A social will follow immediately at Ozzy's Roadside Pub. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Patrick's honor directly to the National Fraternal Order of Police or sent to PFG Memorials at 14456 Burdette St., Omaha, NE 68116. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
. A full obituary will be posted there as well. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Ellensburg, WA | (509) 925-2902
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 27, 2021.