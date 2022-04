Cramer, Peggy N.



February 19, 1936 - January 13, 2022



Preceded in death by stepson, Danny. Peggy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jim Cramer; daughters, Rebecca (Gary), Beth (Brad), and Diane (Jeff); stepdaughter, Debbie; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.



No services scheduled at this time.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.