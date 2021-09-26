Fabrizzio, Robert "Bob" P. - LTC US Army (Ret)
October 26, 1966 - September 10, 2021
Loving husband and father, devoted son and brother, dedicated friend. It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Robert "Bob" Philip Fabrizzio II, of Bellevue, NE on September 10, 2021. Bob was born in Norwalk, CT on October 26, 1966. He attended Roosevelt and Tracey Elementary Schools, West Rocks Middle School, and Norwalk High School where he was a member of the band, soccer, and track teams. He was a graduate of the United States Military Academy (USMA), Class of 1988. While at West Point, Bob was a proud member of Company C4 (the Cowboys) and would proudly shout the C4 rallying cry of "yee-haw", whenever his company was mentioned.
Upon graduation, Bob was commissioned into the Aviation branch of the United States Army. He received his Master of Science degree from the University of Rochester in 1997 and subsequently served as a professor of Physics at USMA. He had several duty assignments around the globe, the last of which was at Offutt Air Force Base as part of the Space Command/Strategic Air Command. Upon retiring from active-duty military service, Bob accepted a civilian position at Space Command/Strategic Air Command.
Bob was a dedicated husband and father, to his wife, Stacy; and daughter, Robyn. He was also an enthusiastic "Dance Dad", as he supported Robyn and her dance studio in every way, from driving her to class, helping with props, being at every competition, and being a cheerleader for her and all dancers and families. He especially loved his role as "calendar manager".
We will remember Bob for the love he showed his family and friends. We will also remember the wonderful qualities that defined Bob; his, love of wildlife (as a semi-professional bird watcher), love of his home in Nebraska, professionalism, and leadership at work; for his easy-going personality (earning nicknames of "Breezy" and "Joe Casual"), his passion for baseball, his attention to detail, his quick-wit, dry sense of humor, he loyalty to friends and family and his never ending optimistic attitude toward everything.
Bob is survived by his soulmate and wife, Stacy; his beloved daughter, Robyn; his father, Robert; his mother, June; his sister's, Jackie and Joanne; and his nephew, Antonio.
The world was a much better place with you in it, Bob. We will miss you dearly every day and we will love you endlessly.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.