Wiechelman, Robert M.Age 82 - March 6, 2021Robert M. Wiechelman, age 82 of Coleridge NE, died on Saturday, March 06, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, NE. Survived by wife, Irlene of Coleridge.VISITATION: 6-7:30pm Tuesday, March 9, with PRAYER SERVICE for family and close friends at 7pm, all at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE.WINTZ FUNERAL HOME402-254-6547 Hartington, NE