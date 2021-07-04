Carman, Roberta Jeanne (Wert)Roberta J. Carman (Mrs. Richard) of Wayne NE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Wakefield Care Center, NE, where she lived since 2015. She recently Celebrated her 101st birthday. Roberta is survived by three children: Michael Lynn Carman (MaDonna Carman) of Springfield NE, Steven Allen Carman (Thomas Magruder) of Alexandria VA, and Dawn Melanee Middleton (Alan Middleton) of Windsor, CO; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Paul) Broderick of Lake Arrowhead CA, and Katherine Middleton of Omaha; and three great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Xavier, and Gavin.Roberta and Richard Celebrated 70 years of marriage before Richard preceded Roberta in death in 2014.FUNERAL SERVICES at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wayne, on Friday, July 9, at 11am, with VISITATION at 10am, Lunch at 12Noon, and INTERMENT following at 1pm in Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne.A complete Obituary is available at: Hasemann Funeral Home - 302 North Lincoln Street, Wayne, Nebraska 68787| (402) 375-3100 | hasemannfuneralhome.comMemorials may be directed to Hasemann's on behalf of The Carman Family, for a later designation.