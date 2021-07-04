Menu
Roberta Jeanne Carman
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hasemann Funeral Home
302 North Lincoln
Wayne, NE
Carman, Roberta Jeanne (Wert)

Roberta J. Carman (Mrs. Richard) of Wayne NE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Wakefield Care Center, NE, where she lived since 2015. She recently Celebrated her 101st birthday. Roberta is survived by three children: Michael Lynn Carman (MaDonna Carman) of Springfield NE, Steven Allen Carman (Thomas Magruder) of Alexandria VA, and Dawn Melanee Middleton (Alan Middleton) of Windsor, CO; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Paul) Broderick of Lake Arrowhead CA, and Katherine Middleton of Omaha; and three great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Xavier, and Gavin.

Roberta and Richard Celebrated 70 years of marriage before Richard preceded Roberta in death in 2014.

FUNERAL SERVICES at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wayne, on Friday, July 9, at 11am, with VISITATION at 10am, Lunch at 12Noon, and INTERMENT following at 1pm in Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne.

A complete Obituary is available at: Hasemann Funeral Home - 302 North Lincoln Street, Wayne, Nebraska 68787

| (402) 375-3100 | hasemannfuneralhome.com

https://www.hasemannfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be directed to Hasemann's on behalf of The Carman Family, for a later designation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
10:00a.m.
NE
Jul
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Wayne, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hasemann Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
