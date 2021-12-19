Menu
Ronald Dean Yost
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Yost, Ronald Dean

October 9, 1943 - November 26, 2021

Ronald Dean Yost died peacefully on November 26, 2021 in Omaha at age 78. Born in Hastings, NE on October 9, 1943, to Robert and Florence (Hamburger) Yost, Ron grew up on a farm near Harvard, NE and attended Harvard High School. He later went on to earn a Bachelors of Education in 1967 from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He met wife Suzi Yost (Reagan), a Delta Gamma, through Greek life and they were married on January 21, 1967 in Lincoln, NE. They later moved to Milwaukee, WI where Ron taught High School, but after several stops around the country, they eventually settled in Omaha in 1976 where Ron continued his career in telecommunications sales and they raised their 4 children.

Ron was a loving and devoted husband who celebrated 50 years of marriage with wife Suzi just months before she passed away in August 2017. As a doting and dedicated father and grandfather, "Poppy" never missed an opportunity to cheer his family on from the stands at everything they participated in. His free time was spent swapping stories with friends over coffee or playing cards and sweeping the table over a few whiskeys. Other passions included golfing, hunting, mentoring, tailgating, watching Husker sports, traveling and taking long walks with Suzi and their golden retrievers. He was a long-time member of Lifegate Church and his steadfast faith and love for his family carried him through the last few difficult years of his life and his battle with Parkinson's disease and countless other health problems. Ron will be remembered for his charm and sense of humor, his kind and generous spirit, his ability to make an instant friend out of anyone he met, his everlasting faith in God and his devotion to those he loved.

Ron is survived by his children, Shane (Kellie), and Jason (Aline) Yost, and Sarah (Dan) Gibson; grandchildren, Evan, Taylor, Kyler and Tucker Yost; sister, Pat (Yost) Sharp, brothers-in-law, Dann Sharp and Robert Reagan; and cousins, Tom Hamburger and Mari Hamburger. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Suzi; and daughter, Melissa.

MEMORIAL SERVICE to Celebrate Ron's Life will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1pm at Lifegate Church, 726 South 55th Street, Omaha, NE 68106. VISITATION will immediately follow at Jimi D's Food & Spirits at 6303 Center, Omaha, NE 68106. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ron's name to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in hopes of finding a cure for the disease that Ron battled for years.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

1010 N. 72nd St¦402-391-1664¦www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 19, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
Jimi D's Food & Spirits
6303 Center, Omaha, NE
Jan
7
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Lifegate Church
726 South 55th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cynthia and I enjoyed a long and rewarding friendship and business relationship with Suzi and Ron. Great guy. Will miss his phone calls and many conversations through the years. Our sympathy to the family.
William D Reed
January 13, 2022
Jason, Sarah, so sorry to hear about your dad. Both Ron and Suzi were salt of the earth good people. Many memories of laughter with them. Very grateful I was able to call them my friends. Brenda Foster
Brenda Foster
Friend
January 6, 2022
Ron and Suzi were special friends of ours. Suzi and Becky met in the 1970's. They were both expecting at the same time and had many shared experiences, as did Ron and I. Ron and Suzi were our very good friends, in good times and in bad. We miss both of them very much. Best wishes always, from John & Becky Sieler.
John & Becky Sieler
December 19, 2021
I was a long time friend and for many years Ron joined myself and others for breakfast on Thursdays at Jimmy's Egg. A few times we did go to Billy's Cafe which was another favorite of his. I met Ron through Lifegate Church where we both attended Pastor Dave's Mastering Bible study.
Les Brauer
December 17, 2021
Shane, Our hearts go out to you and your family. I'm sure he will be missed. Lucky for him, wont have to see any more husker games. :)
Michael Ray & family
December 14, 2021
Sending our love to your family. We have so many fond memories of Zeus. We hope you find peace knowing he's in a better place and reconnected with your mom.
The Franzese's
Friend
December 13, 2021
RIP Ron, you were a great ATO brother and obviously Trudy and I are sorry to hear about your demise, please accept our sincere condolences to your family and our prayers are with you. John and Trudy Nelson
John Nelson
December 12, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Ron, a very good friend , so many memories, our thoughts and prayers are with the family .
Wendell Douglas Alberding & Amy Alberding
Friend
November 30, 2021
Jason & family: I'm very sorry to hear about the loss of Ron - I have great memories of him and spending time with your family growing up in the Sunset neighborhood - I wish you the best during this difficult time.
Tyler Adams
November 29, 2021
