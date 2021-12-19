Ron and Suzi were special friends of ours. Suzi and Becky met in the 1970's. They were both expecting at the same time and had many shared experiences, as did Ron and I. Ron and Suzi were our very good friends, in good times and in bad. We miss both of them very much. Best wishes always, from John & Becky Sieler.

