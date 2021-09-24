Our hearts are so saddened with Tim´s passing. We have so many fond, fun and hilarious memories with him...too many to count and not enough in the recent past. He had such a kind sole and a "punny" sense of humor. Bob enjoyed playing baseball with him as a teammate for 14 years and as friend for many years after. He remembers Tim as the best left fielder North ever had...getting Bob out of many jams. He will always hold a special place in our hearts...gone too soon.

Bob and Laurie Davis Friend September 27, 2021