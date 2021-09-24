Menu
Tim P. Bolz
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Bolz, Tim P.

December 15, 1946 - September 15, 2021

Omaha - Preceded in death by father: Max; mother: Bette; nephew: Pete Copeland; Survived by sister: Gay Copeland; nephew: Ben (Jocelyn) Copeland; great-nephew: Dominic Copeland; step-great-nephews: Aaron and Bentley Niebur; and numerous friends and family.

Visitation: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. Service: 10am Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Faith Christian Church 2201 S. 132nd St. Omaha, NE. The family requests attendees to wear their Husker Red. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
27
Service
10:00a.m.
Faith Christian Church
2201 S. 132nd St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
4 Entries
Gay - I'm so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Carla Costello Walker
Friend
September 27, 2021
Our hearts are so saddened with Tim´s passing. We have so many fond, fun and hilarious memories with him...too many to count and not enough in the recent past. He had such a kind sole and a "punny" sense of humor. Bob enjoyed playing baseball with him as a teammate for 14 years and as friend for many years after. He remembers Tim as the best left fielder North ever had...getting Bob out of many jams. He will always hold a special place in our hearts...gone too soon.
Bob and Laurie Davis
Friend
September 27, 2021
Dear Gay and family, So sorry to hear of your loss. You, Tim, Bette and Max were so much a part of the Morris family and our childhood. We will cherish those memories of the old Whitmore neighborhood. May those memories help sustain you at this difficult time. Love to you all, Mary
Mary Morris Norton
Friend
September 25, 2021
Gay,so very sorry for your loss. Prayers for your brother. and for you. Mary
Mary christensen kupres
Friend
September 24, 2021
