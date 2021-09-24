Bolz, Tim P.
December 15, 1946 - September 15, 2021
Omaha - Preceded in death by father: Max; mother: Bette; nephew: Pete Copeland; Survived by sister: Gay Copeland; nephew: Ben (Jocelyn) Copeland; great-nephew: Dominic Copeland; step-great-nephews: Aaron and Bentley Niebur; and numerous friends and family.
Visitation: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. Service: 10am Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Faith Christian Church 2201 S. 132nd St. Omaha, NE. The family requests attendees to wear their Husker Red. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
