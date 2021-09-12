Menu
Tom Lucas
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Lucas, Tom

February 24, 1944 - August 23, 2021

Tom passed while on vacation heading to a music camp in Scottsdale, AZ. He loved playing the guitar, singing, and entertaining people. He also sang in a trio for many years.

He lived in Papillion, NE with his wife, Susan. He is also survived by his children, Marc (Sydney), Beth (Eddie Pittman), and Keith; his step-children: Matt (Jennifer) Kelly, Gavin (Jennifer) Kelly, Andy (Dena) Inness, and Wendy Lambrecht; 16 delightful grandchildren; and brother, Dave Lucas.

Services are pending in Papillion, NE. Memorials to The Lofte Community Theatre, P.O. Box 62, Manley, NE 68403.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
Susan and family, Tom had a gift with entertaining everyone. I enjoyed the times we listened to his trio- such a spontaneous sense of humor. Much love, Vik
Victoria Whalen
Friend
September 13, 2021
