Lucas, Tom



February 24, 1944 - August 23, 2021



Tom passed while on vacation heading to a music camp in Scottsdale, AZ. He loved playing the guitar, singing, and entertaining people. He also sang in a trio for many years.



He lived in Papillion, NE with his wife, Susan. He is also survived by his children, Marc (Sydney), Beth (Eddie Pittman), and Keith; his step-children: Matt (Jennifer) Kelly, Gavin (Jennifer) Kelly, Andy (Dena) Inness, and Wendy Lambrecht; 16 delightful grandchildren; and brother, Dave Lucas.



Services are pending in Papillion, NE. Memorials to The Lofte Community Theatre, P.O. Box 62, Manley, NE 68403.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.