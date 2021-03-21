Bazemore, Vincent E.
November 11, 1931 - March 19, 2021
The fourth oldest of six children, Vince was born in Omaha, NE, to James Cecil Bazemore, Sr. and Margaret Ann (Belt).
Vince met the love of his life, Louise Gillotte, when he was just 13 years old and both were students at Tech High in Omaha. They married on March 30, 1952, and as they approached their 69th wedding anniversary this year, they cherished every morning over coffee together. His support and love for his wife is admired by so many.
Vince enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1955, deployed in Korea and Japan jet service, working on the gunnery team and ultimately competing and winning titles for team USA based out of Las Vegas. Vince was proud of his ability to adapt to the culture and learn the Japanese language, bringing those memories and stories of serving back to his family.
The Bazemore family grew in 1959 with the birth of their first daughter, Denise, followed in 1962 by the birth of their second-oldest daughter, Debra. Vince and his wife, Louise, have lived out the rest of their enriched lives in the home that they built themselves.
Vince had a successful career in life insurance and retired as a Regional Vice President of Midland National Life Insurance Company, based out of Sioux Falls, SD. It spanned many decades and resulted in a broad base of clients and colleagues he continued to keep in touch with during his retirement years.
Upon their grown daughters marrying and focusing on thriving careers and families of their own, Vince and Louise spent time with his oldest two grandchildren, Jessica and Kurt, taking many road trips with and seeing the country when they were small children. A little later in life, two more granddaughters, Sadie and Emma, were added to the family, rounding out the adventures.
As time would have it, Vince and Louise suffered the tragic loss of their son-in-law, Steven Parsow, in 2008. They have kept his memory alive by supporting the efforts of their daughter Debra's work with the Omaha Parks Foundation and the Steven S. Parsow playground in Elmwood Park.
The many loves of Vince extended well beyond his family and career. He would attend Nebraska football games, being an early adopter of Husker Football season tickets, regale stories of history, plan road trips, and work on his many collections. He had a beautiful harmonizing voice for singing and loved to share songs with his loved ones. He spent many days with Louise just watching horse racing or tennis matches, making and telling jokes, and searching ancestry to further his legacy.
Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Ann (Belt); and his father, James Cecil, Sr.; three brothers: James "Jim" Cecil Bazemore, Jr., Robert "Bob" Bazemore, and Donald Bazemore; two sisters, Ann (Bazemore) Naimie and Betty (Bazemore) Barber; two brothers-in-law, Max Gillotte and LeRoy Gillotte; and his son-in-law, Steven S. Parsow.
Vince is survived by his wife, Louise Bazemore; his daughter, Denise Friesen (Roger) and their four children Jessica (Ty) Hickok, Kurt Vincent (Kayla) Friesen, Sadie (Ethan) Hall, Emma (Andrew) Bayly; his daughter, Debra Parsow (Michael Preston); eleven great-grandchildren: Jacob and Collin Hickok, Easton, Olivia, and Owen Friesen, Chloe and Stanley Hall, Hunter, Bennett, Crew, and Calia Bayly, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Vince offered sage advice to his children and grandchildren when dealing with the lemons of life, simply stating that you should never waste a day feeling sorry for yourself. For if you can do the following three things; 1) wake up, 2) eat, 3) think, then the day should be considered special. Sadly, Vince's ability to do those three things came to an end when he experienced cardiac arrest. However, we will never forget and always remember the special days we had with him over the 89 years that he shared with us.
A memorial service to be held at a later date. In place of flowers, donations in Vince Bazemore's name can be made to Elmwood Park; Steven S. Parsow playground at the Omaha Parks Foundation (www.omahaparksfoundation.org
); or SOS Marriage Care of Omaha (www.sosmarriagecare.com
).
