Alex Paulsen Bullard

Oct. 10, 1993 - June 10, 2021

ODELL - Alex Paulsen Bullard, 27, of Odell, IL, passed away on Thursday, June, 10, 2021 in Cornell, IL from an auto accident.

He was born October 10, 1993 in Streator, IL to Paul and Sharlene (Paulsen) Bullard. He married Kellie Pilalis on June 22, 2018 in Princeton, IL.

He leaves behind his wife, Kellie; his two-year-old daughter, Halle; and his seven-week-old son, Krew; his parents: Paul and Sharlene Bullard of Cornell; one sister Melinda (Reggie) Roth of Gridley, IL; one brother Matthew (Danielle) Vanderveen of Flanagan, IL; grandparents: Roger and Jo Ann Paulsen of Emerson, NE and Edna Bollweg of Wheaton, IL; and nieces and nephews: Jude, Makenna, Bailey, Reese, Ty, Greyson, Ruth, Brooks, William and Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Sharon Bullard and his Uncle Scott.

Alex graduated in 2017 from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture Business.

After graduation he became the farm manager and lead herdsman of Bullard Cattle Company which included every job imaginable. He was a passionate and successful person in everything he did.

Alex was active in 4H and FFA. He was a competitive athlete throughout his school years and played collegiate level baseball. Many of his coaches left a lasting impression on him. Alex was active with the Simmental and Charolais breeds within the cattle industry. Alex had many hobbies and loved anything with a motor and a steering wheel. His highest love and passion were for his family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Gridley, IL. Pastor Andy Huette will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Burial will be in Cornell Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family Kellie, Halle and Krew at Flanagan State Bank.

