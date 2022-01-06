Menu
Ed Jelks
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horan & McConaty - South Metro/Centennial
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO

Ed Jelks

Sept. 10, 1922 - Dec. 22, 2021

DENVER, Colorado - Ed Jelks, 99, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 22, 2021, in Denver, CO, where he had been living the past three and a half years to be close to his son and family. In accordance with his wishes there will be no visitation, funeral, or other service. Horan and McConaty Funeral Home, Centennial, CO, has assisted the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences can be posted to their website.

Ed was born September 10, 1922, in Macon, GA, son of Oliver Robinson Jelks and Lucille Jarrett Jelks. On August 12, 1944, he married Juliet Elizabeth Christian, who preceded him in death. His parents and a brother, Oliver Jr., also preceded him in death.

Surviving him are a son, Chris (Joan) Jelks of Aurora, CO; two grandsons: Devin (Devin) Jelks and Scott (Heather) Jelks; and two great-granddaughters: Olivia and Amelia Jelks, all living in Parker, CO.

As a Navy hospital corpsman in World War II, Ed was stationed at Acorn Navy Field Hospital on Guadalcanal, and at Mobile Hospital No. 6 at Auckland, New Zealand. After completing officer's school at Notre Dame University, he was commissioned Ensign in May 1945, and was honorably discharged with the rank of LTJG in November 1945.

Ed spent more than 50-years as an archaeologist for the Smithsonian Institution, the National Park Service, The University of Texas at Austin, Southern Methodist University, and Illinois State University. He conducted excavations at both prehistoric and historic archaeological sites in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Illinois, New York, Wyoming, Newfoundland, and the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific. He authored or co-authored numerous published articles, monographs, and books. His wife Juliet accompanied him on many of his field projects, where they worked as a team. They compiled and edited Historical Dictionary of North American Archaeology, which was named a Library Journal Best Reference Book in 1988.

Ed took an active role in professional archaeological societies. He was a founder and a president of both the Society of Professional Archeologists and the Society for Historical Archaeology. He served as president of the Texas Archeological Society and the Illinois Archaeological Survey. As the U. S. representative for anthropology to the Pan-American Institute of Geography and History, an agency of the Organization of American States, from 1977 to 1993, he chaired meetings of the Institute's Archaeology Committee in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Ed held a B.A. in English, an M.A. in anthropology, and a Ph.D. in anthropology, all from The University of Texas at Austin. Among his awards are the J. C. Harrington Medal for Contributions to Historical Archaeology, the Clarence Webb Award for Contributions to Caddoan Archaeology, and the Distinguished Service Award of the Society of Professional Archeologists. He was a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an Honorary Research Associate of the Smithsonian Institution. He was listed in Who's Who in America (1982-1997) and in Who's Who in The World (1984-1989).

Ed was Professor of Anthropology at Illinois State University from 1968 until his retirement in 1983, where he established and directed the Midwest Archaeological Center and was a member of ISU's Million Dollar Club for having secured more than a million dollars in extramural grant and contract support for ISU's research program.

Ed was a Director of the McLean County Historical Society and was Society President from 1983 to 1985. He served on both the Illinois Historical Preservation Commission and Normal's Historic Preservation Commission. He was an organizer and first president of both the Neighbors Association of Normal and the School Street Neighborhood Association. The Town Council named him Normal Citizen of the year in 2004.

Over a period of about 40 years, Ed and Juliet were host parents to dozens of international students. In 2000 they were awarded a bronze plaque in Beijing by the Chinese Ministry of Culture for their efforts in supporting Chinese exchange students.

In 2018, after the death of his wife Juliet, Ed moved to an independent living apartment at Legacy Village in Castle Pines, CO. While there he started a Resident Council and a popular sing-along activity for the residents. Ed enjoyed being close to his family and getting to know his young great-granddaughters.

A group of Ed's former students and colleagues recently created the Edward and Juliet Jelks Scholarship at Illinois State University. Those wishing to donate in memory of Ed can do so at: https://giving.illinoisstate.edu/fund/edward-and-juliet-jelks-scholarship


Ed will be fondly remembered by the many people whose lives he touched.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
It was my great pleasure to know Ed and learn from him. He was a superb scholar and a true gentleman, always courteous and helpful. He deeply influenced historical archaeology, beginning with his early work at Jamestown with John Cotter. He leaves a very impressive legacy of archaeological research and collaboration and will be missed. Sincere condolences to his family.
Henry M. Miller
Work
January 7, 2022
I remember Ed Jelks as a teacher and real gentleman. Twenty or thirty years ago he lead numerous digs for the McLean County Museum of History. At an 1840s house in Pleasant Hills, Illinois his most attentive student was the wonderful community-minded Harriett Rust. At an 1860s house in Normal, Illinois he shared developed a warm bond with Wilbur Barton whose "free persons" grandparents and great grandparents came to Normal before the Civil War. He pushed me to write and rewrite a short piece that eventually after much demanding encouragement turned out to be satisfactory. At the dig on the east side of the old McLean County Courthouse he put at least two high school students on a career in archaeology. And all these wonderful memories float up whenever II hear his student Michael Wiant speak today.
Jack Muirhead
Other
January 6, 2022
RIP to one of the finest professors I had for several classes at ISU. Your willingness to share knowledge, listen and encourage (not to mention your atl-atl demonstration!) made your classes unforgettable.
Carol C McIntyre
School
January 6, 2022
Ed and Juliet welcomed my wife and I to Illinois State University back in 1986. They hosted us for dinner several times and helped us make the transition to life in Normal. Ed assisted me countless times, reading several of my articles before publication. I served with him on a couple of committees at the university level and always found him to be a righteous ally. I will miss his wonderful counsel and good humor. Louis G. Perez, Professor Emeritus of Japanese History.
Louis G. Perez
School
January 6, 2022
My sincere condolences to Ed's family. Ed Jelks was a mentor, colleague, and friend. I offered me a job at the Texas Archeological Research Laboratory at UT-Austin doing reservoir salvage archaeology. That started my 60+ career in archaeology, and I owe my beginning of that career path to Ed. He had a great a great dedication to archaeology and a wonderful sense of humor.
Harry Shafer
Work
January 6, 2022
One of the giants in Historical Archaeology. He, and his work, will be long remembered.
David Babson
Work
January 6, 2022
