Gary W. Wester
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022

Gary W. Wester

Jan. 19, 1948 - Mar. 15, 2022

NORMAL - Gary W. Wester, 74, of Normal, IL, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, GA.

Gary was born on January 19, 1948, in Kalamazoo, MI to Frederick and Dorothy (Dokey) Wester. He married Karen Boone on December 13, 1974 in Kalamazoo, MI. Gary graduated from Western Michigan University with a PhD in Biological Sciences and a Master of Science in Computer Science. Gary taught at Waycross (GA) College and Illinois Wesleyan University and was a long-time employee of State Farm Insurance. Upon his retirement in 2010, he pursued his passion for watercolor and pastel painting.

Gary is survived by his wife, Karen; their three children: Heather (Rodger) Foltz of Chandler, AZ, Tennille (Kevin) McBride of Le Roy, IL, Chad Wester of Bloomington, IL; and granddaughter, Svitlana McBride, stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany with the U. S. Army. He is also survived by his brother, Mark (Liz) Wester of Aix-en Provence, France and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan (Jack) Shipe.

There will be a private memorial service for him at a later date. He loved the dogs and cats that were an important part of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Central Helps of Normal, IL or an animal rescue of your choice.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 23, 2022.
