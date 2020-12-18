Judith E. Sullivan

Nov. 29, 1941 - Dec. 11, 2020

VIROQUA, Wisconsin - Judith E. Sullivan was born in Chicago, IL on November 29, 1941, to George W. Koch and Emily (Pulasik) Koch. A devoted Catholic, daughter and self-proclaimed daddy's girl, Judy loved to laugh, sing, dance, cook and bake-teaching all her children the art of making homemade pierogi, paczki and kolacky. She was a talented seamstress, making many of her kids' clothes, including beautiful dresses for high school dances. She was a graduate of St. Sabina grammar school in Chicago in 1955, and St. Joseph High School in Chicago in 1959. In her youth, she was known to have her name atop the female leaderboards at many South Side bowling alleys. After leaving Chicago, she resided in Oak Lawn, IL for 22 years and was an active parishioner of St. Gerald Church. As a choir member, her voice filled the church and the parishioners' hearts. After marrying Jack Sullivan on January 2, 1997, they made Shelbyville and Piper City, IL their home for 23 years. Judy departed this life on December 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George "Bud" Koch, Jr.; and infant brother, William Koch.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jack Sullivan; her children: Patricia (Brian) Hughes, Daniel (Maleah Moskoff) LaCloche, Jean (Eric Haley) LaCloche, Linda (Brad Nelson) LaCloche, and her two stepchildren: Sheila (Patrick) Rodriguez and Jerry (Julee) Sullivan. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Ben LaCloche, Bridget Haley, Emma Nelson, Leo Hughes, Colin Haley and John Nelson.

A private service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Judy will be laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery.

