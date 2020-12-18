Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith E. Sullivan
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Judith E. Sullivan

Nov. 29, 1941 - Dec. 11, 2020

VIROQUA, Wisconsin - Judith E. Sullivan was born in Chicago, IL on November 29, 1941, to George W. Koch and Emily (Pulasik) Koch. A devoted Catholic, daughter and self-proclaimed daddy's girl, Judy loved to laugh, sing, dance, cook and bake-teaching all her children the art of making homemade pierogi, paczki and kolacky. She was a talented seamstress, making many of her kids' clothes, including beautiful dresses for high school dances. She was a graduate of St. Sabina grammar school in Chicago in 1955, and St. Joseph High School in Chicago in 1959. In her youth, she was known to have her name atop the female leaderboards at many South Side bowling alleys. After leaving Chicago, she resided in Oak Lawn, IL for 22 years and was an active parishioner of St. Gerald Church. As a choir member, her voice filled the church and the parishioners' hearts. After marrying Jack Sullivan on January 2, 1997, they made Shelbyville and Piper City, IL their home for 23 years. Judy departed this life on December 11, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George "Bud" Koch, Jr.; and infant brother, William Koch.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jack Sullivan; her children: Patricia (Brian) Hughes, Daniel (Maleah Moskoff) LaCloche, Jean (Eric Haley) LaCloche, Linda (Brad Nelson) LaCloche, and her two stepchildren: Sheila (Patrick) Rodriguez and Jerry (Julee) Sullivan. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Ben LaCloche, Bridget Haley, Emma Nelson, Leo Hughes, Colin Haley and John Nelson.

A private service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua, Wisconsin. Judy will be laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be expressed at

www.vossfh.com

Condolences may be sent to Jack Sullivan at 306 E. Hickory St., Viroqua, WI 54665.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.