Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LaVerna Bachman
FUNERAL HOME
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 West Husseman Street
Roanoke, IL

LaVerna Bachman

June 17, 1934 - Dec. 25, 2021

ROANOKE – LaVerna Bachman, 87, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born June 17, 1934, to Christoph and Hulda Schlabach Baumann. She married Norman "Hezzie" Bachman on June 19, 1952, in Benson, IL. He passed away on September 20, 2004.

Surviving are two sons: Doug Bachman of Roanoke, Lee (Dotie) Bachman of Minier; one daughter, Brenda (John) Meils of Varna; five grandchildren: Danielle Bachman, Nikki (Derrick) York, Matthew (Alecia) Bachman, Tim (Melissa) Meils, and Clay Bachman; five great-grandchildren: Abbie, Lincoln, Tinley, Bronwyn, and Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson, Brian Meils; grandson, Rudie Bachman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Bachman; sister, Elnora Lindburg; and two brothers: Leo and Bill Baumann.

LaVerna worked as a waitress for several local restaurants over the years. She also helped in the office at Financial Security Associates in Roanoke.

She was a member of the Cazenovia Mennonite Church and had been very active with her husband over the years volunteering for the Mennonite Disaster Service, Mennonite Board of Missions and Mennonite Voluntary Service. She served as a cook for several years at Camp Menno Haven.

LaVerna was a loving mom, grandma, and "G.G" to her great-grandchildren. She loved baking cookies for all of them. She especially enjoyed visits from here children and grandchildren's dogs, Henry, CoJo, and Tater.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for the loving care and support given to LaVerna during her stay at the home.

A celebration of Laverna's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Cazenovia Mennonite Church. Pastor Dennis Kennell will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the services at the church. There will be a 9:00 a.m. graveside service held at the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Menno Haven. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cazenovia Mennonite Church
1086 County Road 1800 N, Lowpoint, IL
Dec
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Cazenovia Mennonite Church
1086 County Road 1800 N, Lowpoint, IL
Dec
30
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery
On CR 1200 N near CR 1600 E, Roanoke, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathies on the passing of you mom. Many great memories of her and Hezzie during the fairs. May your memories be kept close to your heart and help you through these difficult times.
Steve Grebner
Friend
December 30, 2021
Doug, Brenda, and Lee, I was so sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a ray of sunshine to everyone she met and I loved visiting with her when I could. My mom will miss her terribly too...their phone conversations and lunch dates with Iola meant so much to her. Please know that we´re thinking about and praying for you all and your families that you find comfort and peace as you mourn the loss of LaVerna. She will be missed you many.
Nancy Manning
Family
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results