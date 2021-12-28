LaVerna Bachman

June 17, 1934 - Dec. 25, 2021

ROANOKE – LaVerna Bachman, 87, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born June 17, 1934, to Christoph and Hulda Schlabach Baumann. She married Norman "Hezzie" Bachman on June 19, 1952, in Benson, IL. He passed away on September 20, 2004.

Surviving are two sons: Doug Bachman of Roanoke, Lee (Dotie) Bachman of Minier; one daughter, Brenda (John) Meils of Varna; five grandchildren: Danielle Bachman, Nikki (Derrick) York, Matthew (Alecia) Bachman, Tim (Melissa) Meils, and Clay Bachman; five great-grandchildren: Abbie, Lincoln, Tinley, Bronwyn, and Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson, Brian Meils; grandson, Rudie Bachman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Bachman; sister, Elnora Lindburg; and two brothers: Leo and Bill Baumann.

LaVerna worked as a waitress for several local restaurants over the years. She also helped in the office at Financial Security Associates in Roanoke.

She was a member of the Cazenovia Mennonite Church and had been very active with her husband over the years volunteering for the Mennonite Disaster Service, Mennonite Board of Missions and Mennonite Voluntary Service. She served as a cook for several years at Camp Menno Haven.

LaVerna was a loving mom, grandma, and "G.G" to her great-grandchildren. She loved baking cookies for all of them. She especially enjoyed visits from here children and grandchildren's dogs, Henry, CoJo, and Tater.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke for the loving care and support given to LaVerna during her stay at the home.

A celebration of Laverna's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Cazenovia Mennonite Church. Pastor Dennis Kennell will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the services at the church. There will be a 9:00 a.m. graveside service held at the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery prior to the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Menno Haven. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.