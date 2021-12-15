Menu
Robert Prince Jr.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - Minonk
775 North Chestnut Street
Minonk, IL

Robert Prince, Jr.

July 16, 1951 - Dec. 9, 2021

DANA - Robert Prince, Jr., 70, of rural Dana passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on July 16, 1951, in Streator a son of Robert Prince, Sr. and Margaret Sullivan.

Survivors include one brother, Thomas Gaspardo of rural Dana; one sister, Kay Knack of Minonk; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Jim, John and Don Gaspardo.

Robert farmed in the Dana area most of his life.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Minonk, 4th degree Knight in Streator. He was also a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus in Minonk. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 15, 2021.
My Deepest Sympathy to Bob's family. My memories of Bob are primarily around us being in Ag Class and FFA activities in High School. Maybe one of the best times of our lives.
Dale Pelz
Friend
January 22, 2022
My sincere sympathy goes out to his sister Kay and brother Tom. Bob and I were able to speak on the phone several times a couple of months ago and even visited each other for a brief time before church back in September. He had mentioned his physical issues which was difficult for both of us to talk about. He wanted to make sure that he received a "MDR Class of 1970 50th Class Reunion" tshirt and between the both of us and his brother Tom he was able to finally get one. We have not seen much of each other since high school but we able to speak during the funerals of my mom and dad about 7 years ago. I have great memories of Bob when we were both in the same grade at St. Patrick's Grade School. I am so grateful were able to talk to each other and visit in person recently. RIP Bob...you are not suffering any longer. (Bob is the first one in the back row during a St. Patrick's School photo probably around 1965-66.)
Dick Shelby
December 15, 2021
