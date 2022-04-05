Roger G. Ifft

May 19, 1940 - April 2, 2022

FAIRBURY - Roger G. Ifft, 81, Fairbury, died at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence, Fairbury.

Mr. Ifft was born May 19, 1940 in Fairbury, the son of George and Martha (Hoffman) Ifft, Jr. He married Janice L. Staedeli on June 9, 1963 in Silverton, OR. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Susan (Don) Slagel, Fairbury, Timothy (Julie) Ifft, Piper City, Stephen (Denise) Ifft, Silverton, OR, Matthew (Susan) Ifft, Forrest, Mark (Brenda) Ifft, Fairbury, Judith (Ben) Stork, Chatsworth, Thomas (Amy) Ifft, Fairbury; thirty two grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters: Emma Lou Ott, Peoria, Marlene Elliott, Cropsey, Jane (Carl) Jensen, Silverton, OR; one brother, Jim (Julie) Ifft, Fairbury; sister-in-law, Betty Ifft, Cornell; brother-in-law, Alfred Kuenzi, Portland, OR.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Warren Ifft; one sister, Elaine Kuenzi and one grandson, Simon Matthew Ifft.

Mr. Ifft was a lifelong farmer beginning his farming career in 1958.

The family has requested that services be private. Burial will be in the South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to SELCAS. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

