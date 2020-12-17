Shirley J. Miller-Horner

July 16, 1938 - Dec. 6, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Shirley J. Miller-Horner left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on December 6, 2020 at 6:32 a.m. She was 82 years old.

Shirley was born in Bloomington, IL on July 16, 1938 to Donald and Mildred Stein. She attended Bloomington Public Schools. After graduating in 1956, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Fredric Miller, and started a family. She later became the Director of Marketing at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington. Shirley explored various career paths of interest in her retirement and particularly enjoyed decorating and gardening in her spare time. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who made a positive impact on many people throughout her life. Those who knew her well called her "Na-Na." Shirley lived for her family and cared for nothing but their happiness. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Stein, Sr.; mother, Mildred (Frank) Williamson; stepfather, Frank (Mildred) Williamson; brother, Ronald (Shirley) Stein; stepbrother, Dennis Williamson; and son, Rodney Miller.

Shirley is survived by brother, Donald (Phyllis) Stein, Jr.; sister, Dixie (C.J.) Stolfa; stepsister, Bonnie (Gerry) Callahan; son, Michael (Darlene) Miller; son, Mark Miller; daughter, Mitzi Miller-Wilson; ten grandchildren: Michael (Kimberly) Miller, Craig Miller, Dustin (Samantha) Miller, Jeremy Miller, Addie (Jesse) Wright, Chase Miller, Zoey Miller, Dylan Wilson, Colten (Dana) Wilson, Lea Wilson; and nine great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deepest regards for the wonderful help and care given by OSF Hospice and McLean County Nursing Home, especially during these trying times.

A celebration of life will be coordinated on a future date under safer circumstances. If desired, friends and family may send condolences to #9 Payne Place, Normal, IL 61761.