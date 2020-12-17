Menu
Shirley J. Miller-Horner
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Shirley J. Miller-Horner

July 16, 1938 - Dec. 6, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Shirley J. Miller-Horner left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on December 6, 2020 at 6:32 a.m. She was 82 years old.

Shirley was born in Bloomington, IL on July 16, 1938 to Donald and Mildred Stein. She attended Bloomington Public Schools. After graduating in 1956, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Fredric Miller, and started a family. She later became the Director of Marketing at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington. Shirley explored various career paths of interest in her retirement and particularly enjoyed decorating and gardening in her spare time. She was a kind, generous and loving woman who made a positive impact on many people throughout her life. Those who knew her well called her "Na-Na." Shirley lived for her family and cared for nothing but their happiness. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Stein, Sr.; mother, Mildred (Frank) Williamson; stepfather, Frank (Mildred) Williamson; brother, Ronald (Shirley) Stein; stepbrother, Dennis Williamson; and son, Rodney Miller.

Shirley is survived by brother, Donald (Phyllis) Stein, Jr.; sister, Dixie (C.J.) Stolfa; stepsister, Bonnie (Gerry) Callahan; son, Michael (Darlene) Miller; son, Mark Miller; daughter, Mitzi Miller-Wilson; ten grandchildren: Michael (Kimberly) Miller, Craig Miller, Dustin (Samantha) Miller, Jeremy Miller, Addie (Jesse) Wright, Chase Miller, Zoey Miller, Dylan Wilson, Colten (Dana) Wilson, Lea Wilson; and nine great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deepest regards for the wonderful help and care given by OSF Hospice and McLean County Nursing Home, especially during these trying times.

A celebration of life will be coordinated on a future date under safer circumstances. If desired, friends and family may send condolences to #9 Payne Place, Normal, IL 61761.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 17, 2020.
Sherry Rangel
Friend
December 12, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear the loss of a Dear friend, your another, Sister, Grandmother. Shirley was a wonderful Lady who no matter what looked beautiful and really never complained about her own problems, but worried about other´s problems in a very caring way My heart goes out to all of you! Mark please call Sherry or stop by 815-508-4071 would love to hear from you Mitzi, I´m so very sorry for your loss
Julia Cleinmark
January 6, 2021
My Thoughts & Prayers are with All of You Loved NaNa!!!
Sabrina Canfield
December 17, 2020
