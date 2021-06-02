Allegra M. Karides

GLENS FALLS - On Monday, May 4, 2020, Allegra, loving mother, grandmother and sister passed away at the age of 82. Allegra was as beautiful and musical as her name would imply. She demonstrated remarkable strength throughout her life, enduring more hardships than any person should have to face. In the end, it was only a virus as virulent as COVID-19 that could bring her down.

Allegra found solace and peace through nature and passed her love of nature down to her children and grandchildren. She would compose stories, complete with illustrations, about the ducks at Crandall Park in letters to her grandsons, Michael and Allen, who she loved dearly.

One cannot think about Allegra without thinking about ice cream – hot fudge sundaes being her favorite. Perhaps it was a way to sweeten her path as she navigated life's adversities.

At the tender age of 14, Allegra lost her mother, Margaret Allegra Bowman, in a tragic automobile accident. She was also predeceased by her father, Earl K. Bowman. Allegra is survived by her daughter Margaret Levet, son-in-law Stephen; and grandsons: Michael and Allen, who brought her great joy; a son James G. Karides and his family; a brother, Earl Bowman; and sisters: Catherine Fremont and Irma Higgins who affectionately referred to her as Sis.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A graveside service will follow the service at the Glens Falls Cemetery.

Donations in Allegra's memory can be directed to the YWCA's Center for Domestic Violence, c/o Kindra McHale, 44 Washington Ave., Schenectady, NY 12305, or to the One Love Foundation at www.JoinOneLove.org, referencing Allegra in the message box.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers who have tended to Allegra over the years and who's courage has not gone unnoticed during this pandemic, their sacrifice is appreciated beyond words.

"I'll keep a light on in my soul, Keep a bluebird in my heart." ~Miranda Lambert

