David H. Bailey

May 5, 1955 - Sept. 20, 2021

CROWN POINT - On the morning of September 20, 2021, David H. Bailey went to the place he has always talked about. His tongue was finally loosed to sing praises to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved so much.

David was born in Ticonderoga, NY, on May 5, 1955, to Irving and Marion Bailey. He was one of God's special ones who needed the help of others to live. For those who took the time to know him, he showed and reminded them just how valuable slowing down long enough to make a personal connection can truly be.

Dave is predeceased by his parents and sister, Joan Mein. He leaves behind his brother-in-law, William Mein and his family; as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, and nephews. He will be especially missed by his niece Tammy, her fiance, Brian, her children and her grandchildren. He also leaves behind many people who will miss seeing him on Sundays at his church, Lakeside Regional where he was a lifelong member.

Over the years, David and his family lived in different towns around the northeast, from Hague to Corinth to Loudonville to Saratoga to Chittenden and finally in Ticonderoga.

For the last 12 years he's lived with John and Nancy Ockrin in Crown Point. Nancy and Dave fondly called each other brother and sister. Dave had lost his sister and Nancy her brother, and so they adopted each other. The entire extended Ockrin clan including the grandchildren, both local and distant, came to know and love Dave. Life will never quite be the same now without him.

Dave had a myriad of things he loved to do, such as, his chores faithfully, shooting hoops, cooking and fine dining, watching movies, camping, going out to McDonald's, eating ice cream, hiking, playing fetch with Roxie, swimming, bowling, playing guitar and singing, reading and writing, helping split and stack wood, boating, going for car rides, picking apples, visiting with friends, and enjoying a soda on occasion. Visiting his parent's graves with Dan was always a special outing he thoroughly enjoyed, as well as their weekly food pantry trips. David passed while volunteering at the food pantry located at Calvary Bible Church. He was lovingly surrounded by people who cared for and appreciated him.

He would often practice preaching with a Bible in his hand. Many times, over we'd hear, "In heaven I'm going to be a preacher." Left behind, bereft, we can take solace in picturing him there, doing just that, knowing how much it was his joy. Till we meet again, Dave, keep on preaching and keep on speaking truth. Oh, how we loved you!

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeside Regional Church, 9803 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Church. The Rev. Skip Trembley, Pastor, will officiate.

A Private family committal service will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

Donations in David's memory may be made to the Lakeside Regional Church, 9803 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague, NY 12836.