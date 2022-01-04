QUEENSBURY -

Edward "Ned" Roach, 85, formerly of Waverly Place, passed away December 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

Those that are attending Ned's services are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at a later date.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.