Edward "Ned" Roach
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

QUEENSBURY -

Edward "Ned" Roach, 85, formerly of Waverly Place, passed away December 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

Those that are attending Ned's services are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls, at a later date.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Church
South Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
I know I am a little late but wanted to tell you how sorry I am about Ned . He was such a nice man . I know you can cherish the memories of your life with him. Take care!
Donna Frasier
February 12, 2022
RIP Mr Roach, you were my favorite teacher @ Maple St. I am 42 now and still apply your mentoring to my life daily. Forever grateful .
James Daggett III
School
January 19, 2022
Rest easy ned ! You were one of my favorite residents ! You will truly be missed
Crystal
January 12, 2022
Beth, Kelly and family. My deepest sympathies to you all. RIP Ned. Dianne Nashville, TN
Dianne Hickerson
January 9, 2022
Ned was a man of the people! A great educator! A great person! He set an example for many Hudson Falls youths and he will be dearly missed by all that knew him. Our love & prayers are with his family at this difficult time
Frank Munoff
Friend
January 8, 2022
Beth, so so very sorry for your loss, he was one of my favorites. My thought and prayers to you and your family.
Darlene Luck
January 4, 2022
