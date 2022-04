QUEENSBURY -

Edward "Ned" Roach, 85, formerly of Waverly Place, passed away December 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

The Memorial Mass will be postponed due to COVID in the family.

A full obituary will be in a future edition of the Post Star, with a scheduled date for the Mass.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.