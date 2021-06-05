Menu
Gene F. Kill Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Gene F. Kill, Sr.

Jan. 17, 1935 - June 3, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Gene F. Kill, Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 3, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.

Born on January 17, 1935, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clyde and Lillian (Devoe) Kill.

Gene was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

In 1952, Gene married Joan Rayno at St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

He started his working career at Sandy Hill Corp. in Hudson Falls as a machinist. In 1959, he obtained employment at Local 773 in South Glens Falls, as a pipefitter, where he worked for about 40 years until his retirement.

Gene enjoyed deer hunting throughout the Adirondacks, fishing with his family and gardening around the house. In his younger years, Gene loved riding motorcycles. There were many memorable moments made at gatherings in the kitchen, where Gene could be found with a coffee cup in hand and a pile of scratch off lottery tickets. He was always up for a card game and comradery with "the guys". Most importantly, Gene treasured spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Clyde, Thomas and Robert Kill and his sisters: Catherine Kill and Sharon Kelleher.

Gene is survived by his four children: Susan Edgerly of Argyle; and her children: Ernie, Michael and David Edgerly, Gene Kill, Jr. and his wife, Michelle J. of GA; and his daughter, Jessica Kill, Tina Malliez and her husband, Andre, of GA; and their children: Adam and Aaron Malliez and Brian Kill and his wife, Susan, of Hudson Falls; and their children: Elizabeth Groom and her husband, Steve and Mary Kill; 15 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Sanders of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, June 10, 2021, 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will take place following the funeral service, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Gene's family suggests that memorial donations in his memory be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Jun
10
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
My condolences on your loss. I have some fond memories of hanging out with Brian and Gene stealing the basketball from us and of him watching the fights on tv.
Joe Clark
Other
August 11, 2021
My condolences to the family my grandmother Millie McAuley was neighbors with Gene Rest In Peace
Rebecca Trombley
Friend
June 9, 2021
RIP Uncle Gene . You taught me a lot about deer hunting while I was growing up and think of you often while I´m in the woods still to this day. Best vacation ever was Elk hunting in Wyoming with you , my Dad , my brother , a brother - in - law and Lorenzo.
Paul Kill
Friend
June 8, 2021
he was a great man--i do not do funeral--i rather think i don't see a pass person --then they are gone forever
peter a sheerer
Work
June 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Uncle Gene. Truly a wonderful man he will be sadly missed.
Terri Kill
Family
June 5, 2021
