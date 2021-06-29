Menu
Harold Patrick "Fitzy" Fitzsimmons
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Harold Patrick "Fitzy" Fitzsimmons

March 16, 1941 - June 26, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Harold Patrick "Fitzy" Fitzsimmons, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born March 16, 1941 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (O'Malley) Fitzsimmons.

Fitzy proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves from 1960-1966.

Fitzy married his longtime sweetheart, Linda DeLano, in 2014.

He was the owner/operator of Fitzy's Barber Shop in Fort Edward, where he could always be counted on to provide a smile and a wave, even if you were just driving by. He also worked as a rural route driver for the Post Star for 20 years.

Fitzy was inducted into the Durkee Hose Company in Fort Edward in January of 1972 where he served as chief and president from 1981-1982. Fitzy was instrumental in combining the two fire districts in Fort Edward to form the Fort Edward Fire Department in 1993, where he served as a board member from its inception until the present. He also served as the Treasurer of the FEFD from 2001 until the present.In addition to his service in Fort Edward, Fitzy also served as the Washington County Deputy Fire Coordinator from 1983-1995, and sat on the Fire Advisory Board from the early 1980s to 1992.

Fitzy was an avid golfer, enjoyed being a baseball umpire, and could sometimes be found trying his luck at the Saratoga racino. He loved watching his beloved NY Mets and NY Giants. Most of all, he will be remembered for being a true gentleman and a good friend.

In addition to his parents, Fitzy was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and William Fitzsimmons.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Fitzsimmons; his son, Scott Fitzsimmons (Kelly); his stepchildren: Mark Bedeaux (Joy), and Michelle Collins, his grandchildren: Mary and Ryan Fitzsimmons, Matthew and Emily Bedeaux, Shaun Miller, and Sarah Collins, as well as a niece and nephew.

Friends may call from 4-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Fort Edward Firehouse, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Fitzy's name can be made to the Fort Edward Fire Department, c/o The Scholarship Fund, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fort Edward Firehouse
114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Jul
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I loved hearing Linda's "Mr. Fitz" stories. I never ride through the car wash without thinking of the two of them.
Pat Bryant
Other
July 1, 2021
There´s only one Fitzy . Rest In Peace .
Tony Flores
Friend
June 30, 2021
Fitzy you were a great barber, but a better friend. I am going to miss all of our conversations about everything but mostly golf. Gonna miss you my man. RIP and hit it straight up there.
Mike Gorham
Friend
June 30, 2021
Words cannot describe how we are feeling of the loss of a good friend,barber & former neighbor. You will certainly be missed by all.
Joe & Gladys mccarty
Friend
June 29, 2021
I've been going to fitz for over 15 years to get a haircut and that man always had a smile and a story to tell ya about. If ya needed to get something off your chest while u were there, well then fitz would listen and if ya wanted the advice he was willing to share it. He was the only barber I'd go see and always knew after to check behind my ears because he always missed those 4 little hairs lol, but I went for the conversation and good laughs so I wouldn't have traded it for the world. I am so sorry for your loss and words enough can't describe the amount of joy that man brought to the Town and residents of Fort Edward. R.I.P Fitzy you will be missed by many.
Steven Alheim
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Amy Brown
Work
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 29, 2021
