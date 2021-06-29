Harold Patrick "Fitzy" Fitzsimmons

March 16, 1941 - June 26, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Harold Patrick "Fitzy" Fitzsimmons, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born March 16, 1941 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (O'Malley) Fitzsimmons.

Fitzy proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves from 1960-1966.

Fitzy married his longtime sweetheart, Linda DeLano, in 2014.

He was the owner/operator of Fitzy's Barber Shop in Fort Edward, where he could always be counted on to provide a smile and a wave, even if you were just driving by. He also worked as a rural route driver for the Post Star for 20 years.

Fitzy was inducted into the Durkee Hose Company in Fort Edward in January of 1972 where he served as chief and president from 1981-1982. Fitzy was instrumental in combining the two fire districts in Fort Edward to form the Fort Edward Fire Department in 1993, where he served as a board member from its inception until the present. He also served as the Treasurer of the FEFD from 2001 until the present.In addition to his service in Fort Edward, Fitzy also served as the Washington County Deputy Fire Coordinator from 1983-1995, and sat on the Fire Advisory Board from the early 1980s to 1992.

Fitzy was an avid golfer, enjoyed being a baseball umpire, and could sometimes be found trying his luck at the Saratoga racino. He loved watching his beloved NY Mets and NY Giants. Most of all, he will be remembered for being a true gentleman and a good friend.

In addition to his parents, Fitzy was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and William Fitzsimmons.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Fitzsimmons; his son, Scott Fitzsimmons (Kelly); his stepchildren: Mark Bedeaux (Joy), and Michelle Collins, his grandchildren: Mary and Ryan Fitzsimmons, Matthew and Emily Bedeaux, Shaun Miller, and Sarah Collins, as well as a niece and nephew.

Friends may call from 4-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Fort Edward Firehouse, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Fitzy's name can be made to the Fort Edward Fire Department, c/o The Scholarship Fund, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.