Jerry William Brauser

FORT EDWARD - Jerry William Brauser, 71, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born and raised in Bolton Landing, the son of the late William and Dorothy (Pratt) Brauser. He resided there until he and his wife moved to Fort Edward in 2002.

On March 14, 1981, he married the love of his life Dale Monroe.

Jerry worked at Finch Pruyn for twenty-seven years as a generator operator and at Forever Electric as an electrician most recently. He enjoyed doing electrical work and carpentry in his workshop. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors; especially hunting and fishing. He spent a lot of time gardening and took pride in his vegetables and flowers. Jerry enjoyed his trips to Maine, was a huge history "buff" and volunteered for the Bolton Landing Fire Department. His greatest love of all was his family and having them near him.

Surviving are his wife and best friend of forty years, Dale (Monroe) Brauser; his children: Tammy Shaw (Tim) of Bolton Landing, NY, Christina Brauser (Jose Pablo), Michelle Aiken (Richard) of Glens Falls, NY and Michael Tougaw of Fort Edward, NY; son-in-law, Michael Hermance of Hudson Falls, NY; grandchildren: Joseph Smith, Devin Smith, Christopher VanGuilder, Shelby Sharrow, Raislan Aiken, Ryan Aiken, Alexander Tougaw, Brandt Tougaw, and Christian Tougaw; great-grandchildren: Emma Sharrow, Aubrey Quinn and Paisley Quinn; siblings: Allen Brauser, Ralph Brauser (Geraldine), Debbie Kelly (Kevin), Peter Pratt, Anna Parsons (Barry), and William Brauser (Maria); brother-in-law Roger Monroe (Eileen); sisters-in-law: Ruth Keith, Eva Monroe, Carol Gates, Mary Williams and Martha Monroe, many nieces and nephews and special friend Bobbie Manning.

Jerry was predeceased by his father, William Brauser; mother, Dorothy Pratt Brauser; stepmother, Norma (Walker) Brauser; daughter, Lisa Tougaw; brothers-in-law: Charles Monroe and Royal Monroe; and sisters-in-law: Jessie Brauser, Evelyn Brown, Elsie Moon, Marion Russell and Bertha LaGoy.

A special thank you to Dr. Mason and his staff and to High Peaks Hospice for their care, compassion and support.

There will be a celebration of life held at the Bolton Community Center, 56 Edgecomb Pond Rd., Bolton Landing, NY 12814 on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.