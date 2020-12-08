Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John E. "Jack" Barth

+

John "Jack" E. Barth

May 31, 1924 - Nov. 26, 2020

HAGUE - John "Jack" E. Barth, of Hague, NY and Middlebury, VT passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, at the age of 96. Jack was born in Stillwater, OK on May 31, 1924. After attending high school at the NY Military Academy in Cornwall, NY, Jack entered the US Military Academy at West Point and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1946. While stationed at Fort Benning, GA, Jack fell in love with and married Betty Jean Newsome. Jack remained in the army for twenty years, during which time he served in Germany, did two tours in South Korea and taught ROTC at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Rutgers State University.

Following his retirement from the military in 1963, Jack worked as a munitions engineer for the federal government in New Jersey and South Korea. Jack and Betty spent their summers in Hague on Lake George at the family cottage and were life-long members of the Northern Lake George Yacht Club. Jack was an avid bridge player and instructor, competitive tennis player, remarkable dancer, and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Jack is predeceased by his wife of 61 years. He is survived by his five children: Dr. George Barth (Suzanne) of New Milford, CT, Bettina Barth-King (Dan) of Hague, NY, Suzanne Barth of Chestertown, NY, Sandra Powell (Bob) of Hague, NY, and John Barth (Tracey) of Williston, VT; twelve grandchildren: Rachel (Stuart), Gregory, Maggie, Shane, Corey, Alec, Iain, Ellie, Bill, Lauren, Brad (Anya) and Erika.

Donations in memory of Jack may be made to the Lake George Land Conservancy, Lake George Association, the Northern Lake George Yacht Club Junior Sailing Endowment Trust or a charity of your choice.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your family member who spent a life of service in the US military. I never met Jack, but the Barth's were distant relatives of my paternal grandmother. It seemed that no matter how distant the relatives were, they were all family.
Elizabeth Werner
Family
December 27, 2020
Sheila Lawson
December 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
Robin Patten
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results