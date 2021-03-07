Menu
John William "Jack" Tabner
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY

John "Jack" William Tabner

Apr. 8, 1926 - Feb. 23, 2021

LATHAM - John "Jack" William Tabner, 94, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 peacefully. Born on April 8, 1926, in Cohoes, NY, he was the son of the late Mary Connery Tabner and James Tabner.

Raised in Cohoes, Mr. Tabner graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy (1939), LaSalle Institute (1943), Siena College (1949) and Albany Law School (1951), and also served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1945.

Mr. Tabner embodied a strong work ethic, beginning at age 13 when he helped load, drive, and unload trucks for his father's small business. He worked in a bakery and in several other jobs to pay for his education and support himself throughout college and law school.

Mr. Tabner was a practicing Attorney for more than 60 years, including many years of trial work, retiring as Senior Partner of Tabner, Ryan & Keniry in 2014. He enjoyed mentoring the many generations of new lawyers he hired.

Mr. Tabner also served as Town Planning Board Attorney for the Town of Colonie, represented the Towns of Colonie, Guilderland, Half Moon, Glenville, Niskayuana, Plattsburgh and Coxsackie, and was counsel to the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District for nine years. Mr. Tabner was counsel to the New York State Broadcasters Association for more than 30 years, and also represented various associations in lobbying in Albany. He had a lifelong involvement with politics and the Republican Party. In 1952, Mr. Tabner was elected to the New York State Assembly from Albany County. He then developed an election law speciality and was involved for many years in election law issues. For more than 40 years, Mr. Tabner served as counsel to the Albany County Republican Committee, assisted with judicial nominations and worked for various town committees.

Mr. Tabner served his community in many ways: he was active for decades with Kiwanis in Latham, serving as President and Lt. Governor of his district, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Latham), an Exalted Ruler of the Cohoes Elks and a member of the Colonie Elks.

In addition to his hobby of politics, Jack skied into his late 70's, and enjoyed tennis, racquetball and waterskiing. Jack took delight in teaching his children to ski, attending their extracurricular activities, and regaling family with stories and pearls of wisdom. He loved being behind the wheel of the "Renbat"' on his beloved Lake George, either going for a slow cruise with Lee or taking children and grandchildren tubing or waterskiing. Jack and Lee travelled for many years all over the world, first with wonderful law school and Brookwood Park friends, and later on their own, always returning with new friends.

Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Lee Tabner, and is survived by his devoted children: Lisa T. Lauroesch and her husband Jack, of Delray Beach, FL, James Tabner of Acton, MA, Jody Tabner Thayer and her husband Brad, of Chevy Chase, MD, and Kate Tabner and her husband Michael Boardman, of Greenwich, CT; his nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Molly, Dylan, Carly, Emma, Samantha, Matthew, Nicholas and Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister Dolores Houlihan and his brother Gordon Tabner.

A funeral mass with burial at Saratoga National Cemetery will be held in April. Due to COVID space limitations, please email a family member if you wish to attend. There will also be a livestream option and a link can be sent.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory can be made to Siena College, 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211 or The Lake George Club Historic Preservation Foundation c/o The Lake George Club, PO Box 175, Diamond Point, NY 12824.

For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
Jimmy and Sisters, I am sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. What a great long life he had and he was such a good man. Sending warm wishes and prayers to all of you. Best, Janet
Janet Quinn Smith
March 18, 2021
We are heart broken to hear of the passing of Jack,he was one of the most honorable, calm and trusted people we knew. He became our confidant and trusted attorney and always gave great insight . He will be missed by all, it was a privilege taking care of he and Lee.
Karen and Gerry Hausler
March 14, 2021
Jim, Sorry for your loss. What a remarkable life your Dad had.
Brian Thornton
March 13, 2021
Lisa,Jim,Jody,Kate: I hope you know how much my mom looked forward to,and thoroughly enjoyed her dinners (either at 35 Grandview or dining out ) with her little brother. She was so damned proud of him ,and rightfully so! Uncle Jack was like the big brother I never had ,in my teens . NO ,all my life !! Love to all....cousin Dennis.
Dennis Houlihan
March 12, 2021
Great memories of great people. Thinking of all of you. We will miss Jack as we miss Lee. Mary Ellen and Fred Field
Mary Ellen and Fred Field
March 9, 2021
Jimmy So sorry to hear about your dad. Thoughts and prayers to the entire family
Lynne Campagna
March 8, 2021
John was our family Lawyer. He handled many difficult times for my parents and me. He was a compassionate man and one of great character. He should be the model others should try to be, though no one will ever match how caring kind and special this gentleman he truly was. I am very sorry for your loss. RIP John.
David Witter
March 8, 2021
To the family and friends of John "Jack" Tabner, Fresh out of law school in 1971, I was hired as the staff attorney for an Executive/Legislative Commission created in response to the severe drought conditions of the late 60's. One of the resources considered for alleviating any adverse impacts of a future drought was the Great Sacandaga Reservoir that fell under the jurisdiction of the Hudson River - Black River Regulating District for which Jack served as Counsel. In my dealings with Jack, I found him to be extremely knowledgeable on all the relevant issues pertaining to the mission of his client, as well as the issues pertaining to the mission of our Commission. His engaging personality facilitated all our interactions, and I always looked forward to our periodic meetings when I would commend Jack on landing what I considered the best job in all of State government. That always brought a smile to his face. Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of a remarkable man who made the most of the opportunities afforded to him in life. Bob Redmond
Robert Redmond
March 8, 2021
To all of Jack´s Family: Jack was a dedicated public servant and a good Friend. I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
March 7, 2021
Lisa, Jimmy, Jody & Kate,,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of the Lord, family and friends.

Our condolences,

Your old neighbors,
The Howe family
Lynn, Chris, Bart & Elizabeth
Chrissy Howe Quaglieri
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
There are no words to say how saddened to hear of Jacks passing, he was a wonderful neighbor and Friend to my late husband Dick and I , I will remember the good times and dinners we had, my condolences to the Tabner family, Mary Jo Johnson, Largo Fl.
Mary Jo Johnson
March 7, 2021
I was heartbroken to hear about Mr. Tabner´s passing. He meant the world to me in so many ways. I worked for Mr. T (as we liked to call him, at Tabner, Ryan and Keniry) for many years as his secretary. He was so dedicated to his family, friends and career, but also treated all of his employees like family. I´ll never forget all the laughs we shared together, whether it was over a monthly work luncheon, the yearly company picnics at Lake George, or a meal we´d share together outside of work. I also had the pleasure of spending a week with him and Lee at their home in Lake George one summer. Mr. Tabner and Lee were the best people I have ever known in my life. I´m so grateful and honored to have been a part of their lives both personally and professionally. I shared a special bond with Mr. Tabner and have such admiration for him. He spoke very highly of his family and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He wasn´t just my boss for many years, he was a great mentor and friend. He was like a grandfather to me and I absolutely cannot say enough good things about him and the impact he made in my life. Being around him and listening to his stories, just made you want to be a better person. The world may have changed over the years, but my world was forever changed the day I met Mr. Tabner. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends. May the wonderful memories you shared together surround you during this time of sadness.
Donna Stockton
March 7, 2021
It was with great sadness that I read about Mr. Tabner's passing. I remember the great friendship between my Dad and him, reaching back to our early days in Brookwood Park. The days my folks and family spent time with the Tabner family, and the many games of tennis about which Dad had, and talked about, with Mr. Tabner.
Jim Werther
March 7, 2021
You will be sorely missed Jack.
Lee Horning
March 7, 2021
