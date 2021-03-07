John "Jack" William Tabner

Apr. 8, 1926 - Feb. 23, 2021

LATHAM - John "Jack" William Tabner, 94, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021 peacefully. Born on April 8, 1926, in Cohoes, NY, he was the son of the late Mary Connery Tabner and James Tabner.

Raised in Cohoes, Mr. Tabner graduated from Keveny Memorial Academy (1939), LaSalle Institute (1943), Siena College (1949) and Albany Law School (1951), and also served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1945.

Mr. Tabner embodied a strong work ethic, beginning at age 13 when he helped load, drive, and unload trucks for his father's small business. He worked in a bakery and in several other jobs to pay for his education and support himself throughout college and law school.

Mr. Tabner was a practicing Attorney for more than 60 years, including many years of trial work, retiring as Senior Partner of Tabner, Ryan & Keniry in 2014. He enjoyed mentoring the many generations of new lawyers he hired.

Mr. Tabner also served as Town Planning Board Attorney for the Town of Colonie, represented the Towns of Colonie, Guilderland, Half Moon, Glenville, Niskayuana, Plattsburgh and Coxsackie, and was counsel to the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District for nine years. Mr. Tabner was counsel to the New York State Broadcasters Association for more than 30 years, and also represented various associations in lobbying in Albany. He had a lifelong involvement with politics and the Republican Party. In 1952, Mr. Tabner was elected to the New York State Assembly from Albany County. He then developed an election law speciality and was involved for many years in election law issues. For more than 40 years, Mr. Tabner served as counsel to the Albany County Republican Committee, assisted with judicial nominations and worked for various town committees.

Mr. Tabner served his community in many ways: he was active for decades with Kiwanis in Latham, serving as President and Lt. Governor of his district, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Latham), an Exalted Ruler of the Cohoes Elks and a member of the Colonie Elks.

In addition to his hobby of politics, Jack skied into his late 70's, and enjoyed tennis, racquetball and waterskiing. Jack took delight in teaching his children to ski, attending their extracurricular activities, and regaling family with stories and pearls of wisdom. He loved being behind the wheel of the "Renbat"' on his beloved Lake George, either going for a slow cruise with Lee or taking children and grandchildren tubing or waterskiing. Jack and Lee travelled for many years all over the world, first with wonderful law school and Brookwood Park friends, and later on their own, always returning with new friends.

Jack was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Lee Tabner, and is survived by his devoted children: Lisa T. Lauroesch and her husband Jack, of Delray Beach, FL, James Tabner of Acton, MA, Jody Tabner Thayer and her husband Brad, of Chevy Chase, MD, and Kate Tabner and her husband Michael Boardman, of Greenwich, CT; his nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Molly, Dylan, Carly, Emma, Samantha, Matthew, Nicholas and Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister Dolores Houlihan and his brother Gordon Tabner.

A funeral mass with burial at Saratoga National Cemetery will be held in April. Due to COVID space limitations, please email a family member if you wish to attend. There will also be a livestream option and a link can be sent.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory can be made to Siena College, 515 Loudon Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211 or The Lake George Club Historic Preservation Foundation c/o The Lake George Club, PO Box 175, Diamond Point, NY 12824.

