Joseph Robert Giustino

Nov. 5, 1984 - Oct. 3, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Joseph Robert Giustino, 36, of Forest Lake Road, passed away after a two weeklong battle in critical care due to Covid on Sunday October 3, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born November 5,1984, in Brewster, NY he was the son of the late Robert Joseph Giustino, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Sheila Giustino of Chestertown; his brothers and sisters: Nichole Mattocks (brother-in-law Danial Mattocks) of Warrensburg NY, Robert (sister-in-law Lori Van Tassell) Giustino, Jr. of Wappingers Falls, NY, Christopher Giustino of Miami, FL, Kim Marie (brother-in-law Austin) Smith of Defuniak Springs, FL; nieces and nephews: Nicholas and Michael Giustino, Anthony Lussos, Harper Mattocks, Hunter Hutchinson, Isabella "Izzy" and Kyle Smith; and many aunts and cousins; Joe's closest friends: Shane Fifield, Pescennius Alecto "k", Gabe Young, Chris Healy, Brandon Polcare, Jerad Ross, Mike "Della", Richard Fox.

Beside his father Joe was predeceased by his grandparents Joseph and Mildred (Pugliesi) Giustino, Lucille Leblanche and Armond Denis; aunts and uncles: Patty Allen, Armond Roy Denis, Phillip Denis, Carol Connolly, Maria Betro and Frank Betro; his closest friends: Chris Goss and John Gonzalez; beloved pets: Brawny, Foxy Cali, and Bella.

Joe graduated from Warrensburg Central School in 2004. He was a fierce competitor and loved sports. Joe played football (which was his passion), wrestling, and baseball, he even was on the ski team. After high school Joe played for the semi-pro football team the Green Jackets, he was known as "black eyed Joe". When Joe was eight years old, he joined Tae Kwon Do at Glens Falls Tae Kwon Do in South Glens Falls. On this Journey Joe was able to travel to Ohio, and Tennessee and many more places, winning gold medals in the Junior Olympics and competing in nationals and other tournaments. He also loved to snowmobile and ride four wheelers and going on adventure with Chris Healy on motorcycle/dirt bikes he was always on the go and on an adventure.

Joe loved to hunt for deer and rabbits, he started at a young age with his father, his older brother Robert, his uncle Henry and his cousins Henry II and Joshua. Joe loved listening to motivational speaking, his favorite tv shows were Blue Bloods, and House.

Joe loved his family and his friends unconditionally. He was extremely loyal, caring, loving, smart and wanted nothing but the best for the people he loved. Joe was always finding ways to help the ones he held most dear, he cared for others more than himself. He was very motivated and was always coming up with ideas, to help the people in his life. Joe stood by those who were important to him, loyalty meant everything to him.

Joe was an amazing uncle, always trying to teach Anthony the ways of life the best he could. Joe wanted nothing but the best for Anthony, he did his best to ensure it. Harper was the apple of Joe's eye, she melted his heart and helped push him through the rough times, she kept him strong, he adored her and she in return.

Joe had a passion for life and though his journey was short, in 36 yrs. Joe made an impact on many people's lives in so many ways. He fought very hard in the end his body just could not take any more of the relentless beating that COVID had inflicted.

Friends may call on Joe's family from 12:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

