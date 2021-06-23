Patricia "Patty-Ann" Wilkinson Brown

ROCKPORT, MA - Patricia "Patty-Ann" Wilkinson Brown, 78, passed away from breast cancer on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She was a member of the Rockport community alongside her husband Alvin Sanborn Brown III for her entire adult life.

A native of Schenectady, New York, she is the daughter of the late William F. and Marguerite "Peg" McWhorter Wilkinson. She is predeceased by her best friend and sister, Susan M. Wilkinson.

Pat enjoyed life and felt blessed by all its wonders, but her joie de vivre paled in comparison to her selfless love of family, for whom she held her closest friendships.

She is survived by her daughter Maria Ann Brown and husband Jeffrey P Goldberg, her two grandsons Colby James and Brendan Richard Flis, for whom she adored, and her niece and best friend later in life, Lisa Forkas.

Pat was grateful for the outpouring of goodwill during her illness from all her friends and family, especially the warmth and support of Steve and Anne Cooney of Rockport, who provided companionship, food, and good vibes throughout the pandemic of 2020.

In keeping with Pat's wishes, her service and burial will be held privately at Locust Grove Cemetery 104 Langsford St, Gloucester, MA 01930.

Donations in memory of Pat may be made to Out of the Pits dog rescue at http://outofthepits.org/. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com