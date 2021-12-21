Raymond "Ray" TenEyck

March 31, 1953 – Dec. 17, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Raymond "Ray" TenEyck, 68, of Warrensburg, NY, son of the late Lee and Helen TenEyck, passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer on December 17, 2021.

Ray started life off as a hard worker quitting school in his teens to help support the family by working in the woods. He loved being in the woods, it was his peaceful place, whether it was logging, fishing or walking. For a while he left the logging business and got into the horse business, helping run the family stables and riding in rodeos. The woods called him back and he enjoyed it until he wasn't able to work anymore.

Ray like his music, Charley Daniels and Lynyrd Sknyrd to name a few and enjoyed old cars. He was a generous person, if he had one dollar left in his pocket, he'd give it to you. One of his fondest memories was going to California with his girlfriend Lorraine and seeing the Giant Redwoods. Ray made many friends no matter where he lived. He enjoyed bonding with his brother Bill in their late night talks. Ray was a mentor and father figure to young men over the years.

Ray was predeceased by his step-mother Iva TenEyck, brother and partner in the woods Bradley TenEyck.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons: Joshua TenEyck and Andrew Dunbar; daughter Alisha (Don) Chadwick; grandchildren: Zoey and Aubrie Chadwick; his loving caregiver and partner Lorraine Stehlin; Lorraine's children: Brad (Rachel) Stehlin, (who was like a son and would visit Ray and really listen and help him cope) and their daughter Vienna; daughter Renee and her daughter Finley who was grandpa Ray's side kick; brothers: Richard (Mary Jo) TenEyck, William (Casey) TenEyck, Mike (Donna) Parent, Jake (Tracey) Parent; sisters: Sue Gauthier, Elaine (Keith) Nichols and Terry (Keith) Gauthier; sister-in-law Karen TenEyck; several nieces and nephews. One very special nephew Dustin TenEyck who helped Ray out and was a true friend.

The family would like to thank the girls at C.R. Wood Cancer Center for all the love and encouragement and compassion, especially Dr. Yun and Taylor. They went above and beyond making Ray feel loved. Also, a thank you to the staff at the Elderwood at North Creek for their wonderful care.

At Ray's request there are no calling hours or service scheduled.

