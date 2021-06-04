Menu
Richard M. Anderson
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Richard M. Anderson, MD

April 4, 1955 - June 2, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Richard M. Anderson, MD, Glens Falls-area pediatrician for 30 years, died June 2, 2021, in Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous and confounding battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 66.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Maryann Anderson; his children: Kevin and Mallory and their spouses Allison Borchers and Justin DeBell; his grandsons: Oscar, Finn, Parker, and Oliver; his aunt, Anita Anderson-Ives; brothers and sisters-in-law: Tana Casey, Kevin and Bridget Casey, Tim and Shelly Casey, and Jean and Rodney Littlefield; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Rupert and Imogene Anderson and his sister, Andrea Juricic.

Born April 4, 1955, in Oak Park, IL, Rich came from modest means and finished top of class at Upper Arlington Highschool (Ohio), Bowling Green State University, and Ohio State University College of Medicine; at Bowling Green and Ohio State, Rich was awarded a Health Professions Scholarship from the U.S. Air Force. He served with distinction in the USAF for seven years in Indiana and New Hampshire before settling in Lake George, NY and joining Glens Falls Pediatrics, where he co-led and helped grow a practice touching thousands of lives in the North Country. Like many in the medical profession, he sacrificed much to attend to the needs of his patients.

Rich will be remembered for his love of family and friends, fondness for golf, motorsports, and music, and his boyish energy and near-constant desire to keep moving. To know Rich was to know a man intensely interested in the lives and wellbeing of his family and friends. His friendships sustained him, especially in his later years.

A memorial service will be held later this summer. Rich knew too well the pains cancer and other incurable diseases caused children and adults. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Rich to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Rich's family thanks the many doctors, nurses, and other professionals who helped defend him against the advance of cancer over the last four years.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 4, 2021.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
I just heard that Dr Anderson has passed away He was a wonderful man, and Pediatrician to both my kids, who are now 28 & 23 yo. My oldest was born with special needs. I always respected what Dr Anderson had to say. He was reassuring, kind, and always put my mind at ease.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, and thank you Dr Anderson for all that you did for us. RIP
Dawn Kineke
July 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Anderson's passing. He was a great doctor. He was my doctor as a kid and even my first born son got to see him as a patient one time, which I thought was neat. My mother always told me he saved my life as a baby so we only went to see Dr. Anderson. Many blessings to his family.
Justin M. Harris
Other
July 12, 2021
Although Dr. Anderson was my pediatrician, what I deeply appreciated about him were the long years of friendship he and Maryann had with my parents. They have supported our family in so many ways, including coming to our wedding, and I am so grateful to know that my parents had them through all the years I haven't been there. I only got to talk to Rich a couple times as an adult, but both Andrew and I really enjoyed these conversations. Rich was so interesting and let us ask so many questions and didn't take anything too seriously. We are both so sad that we won't get to bug him to tell us more about his life and career and get to know him better. But so grateful that we got to know him a little. We've been thinking about your family a lot, Maryann and wish we could be there to celebrate him later this summer.
Emily Hatch
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dr. Anderson was a wonderful pediatrician, who cared for my son throughout his childhood. I always requested him, when he was available, because he truly listened to me as a parent, offered patience and gentle guidance, and knew instinctively how to interact with my son according to his nature. He was always kind and understanding, and touched so many lives. Dr. Anderson will be missed by so many. Our deepest Sympathies go out to you in the loss of such a wonderful man.
June 11, 2021
Maryann and Family, I am very sorry for your loss. Rich was a role model physician to me as I was coming up through training and I fondly remember getting excellent career advice from him while walking around Limerock park watching race cars go round. More importantly he was a close and dear friend to my dad and I am very glad they stayed in close contact these past couple years despite being on opposite ends of the country. We are thinking of your family during this time.
Bryan Foster
June 10, 2021
My condolence to the Maryann, Mallory and Kevin
Denise Joseph
Coworker
June 9, 2021
My children and I are very sorry to hear of Dr. Anderson's passing. The community just lost a great doctor. He was certainly one of a kind and, just from scanning this guest book, will be missed by many. He was exactly the type of doctor a mother needs for her children and I feel sorry for the new families who won't experience that now. Dr. Anderson not only delivered my children, but remained their doctor until they aged out of pediatrics. I hated to leave his practice. I found him to be honest, compassionate, diligent and trustworthy. I was always comfortable with his medical decisions and held him in high regard.

My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Theresa Lawson
June 8, 2021
I was an RN on the Pediatrics unit for many years. I always felt very confident that our patients would receive the best care and was always happy when Dr. Anderson was on call. I was very saddened to learn of his passing. Please accept my sincere condolences. He was so kind and made both the patients and parents feel his competence through his calm and reassuring manner. He was such an important part of so many lives and I am proud that I had the opportunity to work with him. He truly made a difference. God bless him and his family
Barbara Aurilio
Coworker
June 8, 2021
Maryann. My heartfelt sympathy to you and your children. May God bless you
Libby Wescott
Other
June 8, 2021
We were so sad to read about Dr. Anderson's passing. He was an amazing pediatrician. I will miss his kind, caring, and compassionate manner, along with his sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
The Shaw Family
June 8, 2021
Doctor Anderson was so kind and caring and knew how to put patients and parents at ease. My daughter was in the hospital with pneumonia when i met him. He took the best care of her and taught me how to deal with asthma. He was a wonderful man that made a huge positive difference in the world. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I am very sorry for your loss.
Eva Flansburg
June 8, 2021
Dr. Anderson was the best. As a new mom he always put me at ease and I knew my children were in great hands. The knowledge, compassion, and intuition that he and Dr Lehine had for their patients was unique. We were blessed to have had them for our pediatric team. Both of my children wanted to stay with the practice and not leave as they became young adults. Please know our thoughts are with all of you . May your memories and the love his patients had for him comfort you in this time of sorrow. He was an incredible doctor and a wonderful person. Our community suffers from his loss.
The Orban Family
Acquaintance
June 7, 2021
Dr. Anderson was an amazing pediatrician. So thankful our children had him as their doctor for as long as they did. Sending love and condolences to your family.
The Geer Family
Other
June 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dr. Anderson's passing...so very thankful that my son had Dr. Anderson from the day our little preemie was born....his compassion and amazing intelligence along with his determination to see each issue resolved in best and safest way possible each and every time saved our son's life. Dr. Anderson will be so missed and never forgotten by our family and so many other families...our condolences, thoughts and prayers to Dr. Anderson's family during this time.
The Bramer Family
Work
June 5, 2021
Dr. Anderson took amazing care of my boys. Thinking of your family during this time. He is missed.
Ives Family
June 5, 2021
Soo extremely Grateful for All the Years of Compassionate care to Our children in this area. God Bless.
Anne Brancati
Work
June 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dr. Anderson´s passing. Our three children as well as our grandchildren had the privilege of having him as their doctor. He will be missed terribly. He was such a great doctor. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pam and John Maday
Other
June 5, 2021
We are truly saddened to hear the news of Dr. Anderson's passing. He was an amazing pediatrician to our family over the years. Always a listening ear and a compassionate heart. Praying that his family and friends are comforted beyond measure during their grief.
Sears Family
Acquaintance
June 5, 2021
My condolences to his family great dr and person for my children, he´s going to be missed
Robert speers
Work
June 5, 2021
Stephanie Kayalar(levack boys)
June 4, 2021
I’m so very sorry to hear of the passing of Dr. Anderson. My whole family sends condolences and our love to your family. Dr. Anderson took care of all four of our boys from the time of their birth. He was compassionate, amazingly intelligent but most of all he cared about finding answers to each problem that arose. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Thank you for sharing him with all of us. Stephanie Kayalar (levack boys now 16 (twins) ,15 and 13 years old)
Stephanie Kayalar
June 5, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this. I'm thinking of you Maryann and your family.
Patricia Bayard
Friend
June 4, 2021
My boys, now 24 and 21 enjoyed the care and dedication of Dr. Anderson. I will be forever grateful for him. He will always be an important part of our lives. Deepest sympathies to his family and friends.
Elizabeth Farry
June 4, 2021
Our condolences to all of your loved ones missing you. You cared for all my babies, you were a lifesaver... you noticed my two year old needed glasses and saved my life (and hers lol) with my middle daughter. You just knew her... you’d walk in look at me I’d say “ her attitude”!!!! You’d instantly check her ears .... without fail EAR INFECTION. 2 sets of tubes and your amazing “ let’s take care of it” approach, set you apart and showed how much you cared and paid attention. You truly were the absolute BEST Doctor! You touched my family in many ways. You will never be forgotten
Christine Velez ( Scacchetti)
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Dr Anderson you will be greatly missed. You were the best pediatrician . You took care of our children like they were your own our thoughts and prayers are with your family thank you
John Fleeman
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Dr. Anderson saved my son's life when he was 3 weeks old. He was the only one to suggest pyloric stenosis and called for emergency surgery on Memorial Day weekend 18 years ago. I have trusted him with my children ever since. My son may not be here today if it were not for him. Thank you for sharing him with us. My condolences to his entire family. He will be deeply missed.
Collier Family
Other
June 4, 2021
Thank you for your wonderful care when I was so Ill. Kate Filicetti
Kate Filicetti
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Dr. Anderson saved my sons life being born with a prolapsed cord. He was a superior doctor and a wonderful person. Our condolences to all his family and friends. Karen & Evan (now 26)
Karen L McLaughlin
Work
June 4, 2021
Sending love to Dr Anderson´s family. I absolutely love him as a Dr for all my boys and grandson . He will be greatly missed .
Bovee Family
Other
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Darlene Gordon
Friend
June 4, 2021
Maryann, Mallory, Kevin and families,
Tom and I are so sorry to hear of Richard's passing. He was a great neighbor and always greeted us warmly when we crossed paths. He fought the good fight, and is now watching over all of you with much love. Stay close and keep your memories closer. With much sympathy....
Linda & Tom King
Neighbor
June 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to your family. Dr Anderson took amazing care of my 3 children and made a huge impact on my nursing career. I will never forget working by your side at GF Peds. May you Rest In Peace and may the lord wrap his loving arms around you and your family.
Kerri Carpenter
Coworker
June 4, 2021
I am saddened and shocked to read of the passing of Dr. Anderson as I was unaware of his illness. He was my son's pediatrician for many years. I so appreciated his no nonsense and realistic approach to things. He was kind, compassionate and a good listener. Our sincere sympathy to his family and gratitude for his service to the community and his care of my family. Rest in Peace Dr. Anderson.
Stephanie & Seth Londrigan
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy to Dr. Anderson’s entire family. My husband and I are so saddened to hear of this . He was an amazing Dr to our four children and grandchildren. He was so kind and caring. He was so well liked and trusted by our entire family. I shared the 9/11 tragedy news with Dr Anderson while I was at a well baby check up for my fourth child. We were both a bit shook up. I’m praying for his wife children and family .
Beth Lufkin
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 35 of 35 results