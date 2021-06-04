Richard M. Anderson, MD

April 4, 1955 - June 2, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Richard M. Anderson, MD, Glens Falls-area pediatrician for 30 years, died June 2, 2021, in Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous and confounding battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 66.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Maryann Anderson; his children: Kevin and Mallory and their spouses Allison Borchers and Justin DeBell; his grandsons: Oscar, Finn, Parker, and Oliver; his aunt, Anita Anderson-Ives; brothers and sisters-in-law: Tana Casey, Kevin and Bridget Casey, Tim and Shelly Casey, and Jean and Rodney Littlefield; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Rupert and Imogene Anderson and his sister, Andrea Juricic.

Born April 4, 1955, in Oak Park, IL, Rich came from modest means and finished top of class at Upper Arlington Highschool (Ohio), Bowling Green State University, and Ohio State University College of Medicine; at Bowling Green and Ohio State, Rich was awarded a Health Professions Scholarship from the U.S. Air Force. He served with distinction in the USAF for seven years in Indiana and New Hampshire before settling in Lake George, NY and joining Glens Falls Pediatrics, where he co-led and helped grow a practice touching thousands of lives in the North Country. Like many in the medical profession, he sacrificed much to attend to the needs of his patients.

Rich will be remembered for his love of family and friends, fondness for golf, motorsports, and music, and his boyish energy and near-constant desire to keep moving. To know Rich was to know a man intensely interested in the lives and wellbeing of his family and friends. His friendships sustained him, especially in his later years.

A memorial service will be held later this summer. Rich knew too well the pains cancer and other incurable diseases caused children and adults. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Rich to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Rich's family thanks the many doctors, nurses, and other professionals who helped defend him against the advance of cancer over the last four years.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.