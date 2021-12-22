Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Brian "Bob" Chandler
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Robert "Bob" Brian Chandler

QUEENSBURY - Robert "Bob" Brian Chandler, 59, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with his family by his side.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Schultze officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Dec
22
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kathie, Our sincere condolences to you and your family. Love You.
Uncle Lee & Aunt Pat
Family
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results