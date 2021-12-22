Robert "Bob" Brian Chandler

QUEENSBURY - Robert "Bob" Brian Chandler, 59, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with his family by his side.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Schultze officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.