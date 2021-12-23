Roger Smith

Jan. 3, 1934 - Dec. 20, 2021

WILTON - Roger Smith died on December 20, 2021 at the Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he resided briefly before his passing. He was born the third of seven children on January 3, 1934 in Hartford NY to William H. Smith and Gertrude May (Whittemore) Smith. He moved with his family to Granville, NY in 1939 where he grew up on the family's dairy farm.

Two years after graduating from Granville High School in 1952 he felt called to engage in a life of service as an Iterant Christian Minister after the manner of the disciples recorded in the New Testament. After serving eight years in the New York and New England states he left in 1962 to serve in the Philippine Islands for the next forty eight years. During that time he became fluent in at least three Filipino dialects so he could minister in the many remote areas of the Philippine Islands. He often walked or hiked several or more miles over sometimes steep mountain terrain and forded numerous streams in the process of reaching needy people who asked for his help. His work also included participation in special fellowship events in neighboring South East Asian, European and African countries.

He returned to the US in 2010 to serve again in the New York and New England states until 2016 when he suffered a massive stroke. This left him with limited ability to talk but he graciously replaced his speech with a smile throughout the remainder of his life.

Roger will forever be remembered for his love for the Filipino people and for his zeal in working amongst them. To this day many people recall his witty but gracious delivery of the Gospel message that they treasured so much. On home visits back to the US he loved to share with us his experiences in the Philippines. He was especially diligent in searching out and caring for Filipinos who were isolated with few opportunities for fellowship with others of the same faith.

Roger is survived by his brothers: William, Wilton, NY, Peter and Charlotte, Wilton, NY; and his sister, Bertha J. Gifford, San Diego, CA; as well as by several close nieces and nephews and their families. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Gertrude M. Tompkins and her husband Chester Tompkins, Presquile, ME, two brothers, Herbert M. Smith and his wife Arlene (Quick) Smith, Fargo, ND and Merrill John, Adamstown, PA.

Visitation and funeral services are planned on Monday, December 27 at The Saratoga Hilton Hotel, 534 Broadway, Saratoga Springs NY 12866 all under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home of Granville, NY.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed directly at 11:00 AM by the funeral service. There will be no luncheon due to COVID concerns. Burial will be at the North Hebron Cemetery, in North Hebron, NY and it will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to publicly express deep appreciation to the staff at the Pulmeria Adult home in Fort Edward, NY where he resided for nearly six years while he battled the ravaging effects of his stroke. We would also like to thank care givers at the Slate Valley Nursing home that cared for him during the last eleven days of his life. We also want to thank his many caring friends who visited, wrote and supported him during the years he spent at Pulmeria.

Memorial donation may be made in Roger's memory to the Hayne House of Hope, 7187 SR149, Granville, NY 12832. The funeral service will be available via zoom. If you are interested in viewing in this manner please check the funeral home website for the link information. Online condolences can also be made on the website, www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.