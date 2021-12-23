Menu
Roger Smith
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Roger Smith

Jan. 3, 1934 - Dec. 20, 2021

WILTON - Roger Smith died on December 20, 2021 at the Slate Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he resided briefly before his passing. He was born the third of seven children on January 3, 1934 in Hartford NY to William H. Smith and Gertrude May (Whittemore) Smith. He moved with his family to Granville, NY in 1939 where he grew up on the family's dairy farm.

Two years after graduating from Granville High School in 1952 he felt called to engage in a life of service as an Iterant Christian Minister after the manner of the disciples recorded in the New Testament. After serving eight years in the New York and New England states he left in 1962 to serve in the Philippine Islands for the next forty eight years. During that time he became fluent in at least three Filipino dialects so he could minister in the many remote areas of the Philippine Islands. He often walked or hiked several or more miles over sometimes steep mountain terrain and forded numerous streams in the process of reaching needy people who asked for his help. His work also included participation in special fellowship events in neighboring South East Asian, European and African countries.

He returned to the US in 2010 to serve again in the New York and New England states until 2016 when he suffered a massive stroke. This left him with limited ability to talk but he graciously replaced his speech with a smile throughout the remainder of his life.

Roger will forever be remembered for his love for the Filipino people and for his zeal in working amongst them. To this day many people recall his witty but gracious delivery of the Gospel message that they treasured so much. On home visits back to the US he loved to share with us his experiences in the Philippines. He was especially diligent in searching out and caring for Filipinos who were isolated with few opportunities for fellowship with others of the same faith.

Roger is survived by his brothers: William, Wilton, NY, Peter and Charlotte, Wilton, NY; and his sister, Bertha J. Gifford, San Diego, CA; as well as by several close nieces and nephews and their families. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Gertrude M. Tompkins and her husband Chester Tompkins, Presquile, ME, two brothers, Herbert M. Smith and his wife Arlene (Quick) Smith, Fargo, ND and Merrill John, Adamstown, PA.

Visitation and funeral services are planned on Monday, December 27 at The Saratoga Hilton Hotel, 534 Broadway, Saratoga Springs NY 12866 all under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home of Granville, NY.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed directly at 11:00 AM by the funeral service. There will be no luncheon due to COVID concerns. Burial will be at the North Hebron Cemetery, in North Hebron, NY and it will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to publicly express deep appreciation to the staff at the Pulmeria Adult home in Fort Edward, NY where he resided for nearly six years while he battled the ravaging effects of his stroke. We would also like to thank care givers at the Slate Valley Nursing home that cared for him during the last eleven days of his life. We also want to thank his many caring friends who visited, wrote and supported him during the years he spent at Pulmeria.

Memorial donation may be made in Roger's memory to the Hayne House of Hope, 7187 SR149, Granville, NY 12832. The funeral service will be available via zoom. If you are interested in viewing in this manner please check the funeral home website for the link information. Online condolences can also be made on the website, www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Saratoga Hilton Hotel
534 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Saratoga Hilton Hotel
534 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
Maybe it's too late to write now. I met uncle Roger and Auntie Kathy McLin in India in 1995 when they came to our country ( India) for the special meetings. I was privileged to be with him in 3 places and I have very happy memories of uncle Roger. When I had the privilege to go to the Philippines in 2015, I missed uncle Roger very much. I heard so many people mention uncle Roger with love and gratitude.
Jeeva
Work
January 27, 2022
Sympathy and care to Bertha and Bill since hearing of Rogers passing . I first met Roger and Bill when in the Philippines in 1994. Both were so kind and helpful. Their ministry added much to feed our souls on the true Bread
Mildred Ausenhus. Alberta
Work
December 27, 2021
We have appreciated Roger so much through the years! His kind, gentle spirit has been a help to so many. So thankful he is now at rest, his journey is over and he finished well! We are thinking of you all with Love and Sympathy! Stephen & Sandra MacDonald
Stephen & Sandra MacDonald
Friend
December 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of Rogers passing. A comfort that he was helpful to others all his life!
Clinton J Larson
December 25, 2021
Love and sympathy to the Smith family at your loss
Denise Quick
Other
December 25, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. Roger has finished the race and is now at rest. May happy memories carry you through this sorrowful time. Sylvia
Sylvia Martin
Friend
December 24, 2021
Sorry to hear of Rogers passing. Memories of Roger at Freedom conv. And Bill was with us when we had a home in Florida. Were grateful for the messages they brought to us good memories.
Richard Egger
Friend
December 24, 2021
Roger´s kindness will not be forgotten. We thank God that He gave Roger to us.
Marilynn Frye
December 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing but thankful he has something better ahead. I had the privilege of meeting him on a visit to the Philippines in the late 70's. Enjoyed visiting with him & hearing some of his experiences. Also knew Bill.
Jack & Judy Land
December 24, 2021
We met Roger while he visited conventions & his brother, Bill, who labored amongst us in Alabama, Mississippi & Florida. While we are saddened to learn of his passing, we rejoice in the same gospel as shared by Roger & Bill. 'Fair are the prospects all ahead', if we live for the Lord Jesus, as lived by Roger & Bill.
Jim & Ronda Ekelund, Fairhope AL
Friend
December 24, 2021
We think of Bill and all the family, with love and sympathy. Roger was much loved, as a sweet and gentle servant of God and mankind!
Rick and Sally Wojcik
Friend
December 23, 2021
Thankful for the message of hope,peace and love that Uncle Roger brought to Philippines. He lives forever in our hearts.
Susan Aragones
Friend
December 23, 2021
I am one of the Lorenzana girls from the Philippines. We are so fond of our dear Uncle Roger. Those wonderful memories with you will never be forgotten. "Maraming salamat ! Paalam. " Until we meet again. Lori Lorenzana Meola
Lori Meola
Friend
December 23, 2021
Fear not the future the next step is in God's Hands. Good memories of Roger
David & Lois Lancaster
December 23, 2021
Our thoughts are with you these days. We have fond memories of our visits with Roger. Ron and Linda
Linda McMaine
December 23, 2021
