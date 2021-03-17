Sharon Taylor Lockwood

Mar. 17, 1941 - Mar. 8, 2021,

NORTH BEND, GRANVILLE - Sharon Taylor Lockwood, 79, passed away peacefully in Pasadena, MD on March 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, William Lockwood; six siblings: Shirley Reid, Beverly Taylor, Linda Williams, Ronnie Taylor Sr., Connie Godette and Diane Taylor; five children: Robin Fish of Pasadena, MD, Kelly Scribner, Leslie Chapin, Frank McCullen and Nikki Eastman, all of Granville; three stepchildren: Michael Lockwood, Brenda Osborne and Jennifer Scully; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sharon was born in North Pawlet, VT on March 17, 1941 to Ruth Dekalb and Carl Taylor. She was a lifetime resident of North Bend, Granville. She retired from St. Gobain after 22 years of faithful service. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was loved by everyone whose life she touched. Her kindness was immeasurable, her smile and help, always given freely and often. Her family was her world and she loved unconditionally and she showed this love in so many ways.

She enjoyed gardening and her beautiful flower beds, that literally stopped traffic, were a testament to that joy. She loved cooking, canning and she always enjoyed a great meal. She loved to travel and visited Europe three times. Covering eight countries; Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Spain. She also enjoyed travel in the US from the East to West coast.

A Celebration of Life is planned for her this summer at her home while her flower gardens are in full bloom. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, for donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.