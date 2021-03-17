Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Taylor Lockwood
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Sharon Taylor Lockwood

Mar. 17, 1941 - Mar. 8, 2021,

NORTH BEND, GRANVILLE - Sharon Taylor Lockwood, 79, passed away peacefully in Pasadena, MD on March 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, William Lockwood; six siblings: Shirley Reid, Beverly Taylor, Linda Williams, Ronnie Taylor Sr., Connie Godette and Diane Taylor; five children: Robin Fish of Pasadena, MD, Kelly Scribner, Leslie Chapin, Frank McCullen and Nikki Eastman, all of Granville; three stepchildren: Michael Lockwood, Brenda Osborne and Jennifer Scully; nineteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sharon was born in North Pawlet, VT on March 17, 1941 to Ruth Dekalb and Carl Taylor. She was a lifetime resident of North Bend, Granville. She retired from St. Gobain after 22 years of faithful service. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She was loved by everyone whose life she touched. Her kindness was immeasurable, her smile and help, always given freely and often. Her family was her world and she loved unconditionally and she showed this love in so many ways.

She enjoyed gardening and her beautiful flower beds, that literally stopped traffic, were a testament to that joy. She loved cooking, canning and she always enjoyed a great meal. She loved to travel and visited Europe three times. Covering eight countries; Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Spain. She also enjoyed travel in the US from the East to West coast.

A Celebration of Life is planned for her this summer at her home while her flower gardens are in full bloom. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, for donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Sharon´s passing. She was such a nice and compassionate person. May God Bless her and hold her in His arms,
Janet and Bill Hicks
March 18, 2021
May God,prayers& time,help you through this difficult time loss of a sweet lady.Sharon was one of the sweetest persons we knew.Sorry for your loss
Floyd&Mary Gebo
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great woman and will be missed.
Cheryl Cooper
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results