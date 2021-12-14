Van Sanborn

June 17, 1957 - Dec. 12, 2021

KINGSBURY - Van Sanborn, 64, of Farley Road, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Born June 17, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clyde and Kay (Van Derwerker) Sanborn.

Van attended Hudson Falls High School and then followed his dream by traveling to California to see the West Coast. He stayed out west for 10 years where he began his career in industrial painting. Shortly after starting his own family, he moved back to the area with his son, Matt, to be near the rest of his family. He continued his career with the Local Painters 201 for many years.

Van loved truck pulling and was a longtime member of the North Country Pro Puller's. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Barnstormers, working every year preparing the trails for winters. Van was the epitome of a family man. The center of his life was his family and friends. He was a devoted dad and attended all his son's wrestling matches, his grandchildren's dance recitals and concerts. Together with his friends and family, he went on many memorable vacations to Disney, Virginia Beach, Boston and Cooperstown, where he visited the Baseball Hall of Fame. Van was always there to instill important morals and values in his family, including teaching his kids how to work hard and be proud of their accomplishments. He taught his grandchildren to ride snowmobiles, dirt bikes and rangers. Van also adored time spent in the pool with his grandchildren, while teaching them how to swim.

Besides his parent's, Van was predeceased by his son, Andrew Mingo and his grandson, Domonic Dangelico.

Survivors include his sweetheart, Barbie Saville; his son, Van Matthew Sanborn and his wife, Rebecca; his adoring grandchildren: Dorothy and Eleanor Sanborn; his other children: Tiffany Dangelico and her husband, Adam and Jason Mingo and his significant other, Courtney; his grandchildren: Dixie and Colton Dangelico; his two brothers: Kim Sanborn and Kip Sanborn and his wife, Renee; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his beloved dog, Toto; and several other dogs that he adored.

Friend may call on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Celebration of Van's Life will be held at 6:00 PM, following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

Donations in memory of Van may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or by visiting www.givetostpeters.org.

All visitors are required to wear a face mask upon entering the building.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.