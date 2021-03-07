In the deep friendship that developed between Bob and myself, I came to admire the man greatly. His sharp wit, his humanity, his sense of justice and fairness, his deep love of Nature all combined to make him an exceptional personality. His compassion for the animal kingdom was genuine, albeit frustrated by man's carelessness towards our precious planet, and he taught me much about the pleasures and complexities of this world.

He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

I thank you, Bobby, for everything you have given me.



Roo Bentley Friend March 8, 2021