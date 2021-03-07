Jetton, Bobby A., - 54, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2021. Born in Somers Point on January 15, 1967, he was a lifelong resident of Somers Point, except for a short stint in Connecticut. Bobby attended Somers Point public schools and Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. He worked for several casinos; Showboat in Atlantic City, as a dealer, in Surveillance and an IT tech., and Foxwoods in Connecticut as a floor person. He loved music, playing his guitars, photography and computers. Bob was always ready to give someone a helping hand with their computer problems in a field that was his expertise. Bobby was very fond of the work done by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and most recently enjoyed many hours helping with the Barnegat Light Osprey camera, where he was known by all as "Twist". Besides enjoying his music & photography, he was a staunch Philadelphia Flyers fan, having proudly collected numerous autographed items. Bobby is predeceased by his grandmother, Eleanor Ryan, grandfather, Thomas Ryan. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Jetton of Somers Point, his aunt, Janet Williams, of Pleasantville, cousins; Timothy J. Williams, Jr. (Jennifer) of Keyport, Michael P. Williams (Anjeanette) of Absecon, Geoffrey A. Williams (Idania) of Hammonton, nieces Victoria & Sienna, nephews Ryan, Carter & Graham & many longtime friends. Services are private. Donations in memory of "Twist" can be made to: Conserve Wildlife Federation of NJ, specified for Barnegat Light Osprey Cam. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.