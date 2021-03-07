Menu
Bobby A. Jetton
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mainland Regional High School
FUNERAL HOME
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ
Jetton, Bobby A., - 54, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2021. Born in Somers Point on January 15, 1967, he was a lifelong resident of Somers Point, except for a short stint in Connecticut. Bobby attended Somers Point public schools and Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. He worked for several casinos; Showboat in Atlantic City, as a dealer, in Surveillance and an IT tech., and Foxwoods in Connecticut as a floor person. He loved music, playing his guitars, photography and computers. Bob was always ready to give someone a helping hand with their computer problems in a field that was his expertise. Bobby was very fond of the work done by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and most recently enjoyed many hours helping with the Barnegat Light Osprey camera, where he was known by all as "Twist". Besides enjoying his music & photography, he was a staunch Philadelphia Flyers fan, having proudly collected numerous autographed items. Bobby is predeceased by his grandmother, Eleanor Ryan, grandfather, Thomas Ryan. He is survived by his mother, Jackie Jetton of Somers Point, his aunt, Janet Williams, of Pleasantville, cousins; Timothy J. Williams, Jr. (Jennifer) of Keyport, Michael P. Williams (Anjeanette) of Absecon, Geoffrey A. Williams (Idania) of Hammonton, nieces Victoria & Sienna, nephews Ryan, Carter & Graham & many longtime friends. Services are private. Donations in memory of "Twist" can be made to: Conserve Wildlife Federation of NJ, specified for Barnegat Light Osprey Cam. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
Hey Bobby! Heaven's got a great band member now so show them how it's done! Until we meet again.. Geoffrey Williams
Geoffrey Williams
March 12, 2021
The news of you passing brings sadness. But I know your with out pain. May God bless you and your family. It was a pleasure to call you friend. Til we meet again God bless.
Cynthia Klaiber
March 12, 2021
In the deep friendship that developed between Bob and myself, I came to admire the man greatly. His sharp wit, his humanity, his sense of justice and fairness, his deep love of Nature all combined to make him an exceptional personality. His compassion for the animal kingdom was genuine, albeit frustrated by man's carelessness towards our precious planet, and he taught me much about the pleasures and complexities of this world.
He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
I thank you, Bobby, for everything you have given me.
Roo Bentley
Friend
March 8, 2021
So very for your loss Jackie. Bobby was a good guy.
Roberta Jetton
March 7, 2021
