Mrs. McCann was one of my favorite teachers at Winslow. I often went to the McCann family´s home after school, just a short walk down Magnolia Drive, and spent many hours either playing outside with Kathleen or sharing time with Mrs. McCann in her kitchen and secretly hoping that my grades would improve, just by being in her presence (from the mind of a second grader). Luckily, I was an excellent student and Mrs. McCann, an AMAZING teacher, mother and human being. I ran into Mrs. McCann just a few years ago at the grocery store and I was shocked that she remembered me, not just by face, but by name and I believe we were both "tickled" to bump shopping carts that day, as we reminisced about mine and Kathleen´s younger years and her genuine expression of compassion over the loss of my own Mother. She was one of a kind and I am in great company with all of the students who were fortunate to have her in our lives, not to mention the love of her family and friends. Soar high Mrs. McCann. A life any "daughter" could be so proud of and one that was lived to the fullest! Wishing the entire family, especially Kathleen as I have many fond memories of our childhood. May your memories be the reminders of stories and a long-lived life, that sustain you during the grieving process. Dance in the arms of Mr. McCann, with your perfectly done hair and your signature red lipstick. You, fine lady, certainly left your mark! Marcy Marietta, Georgia

Marcy Carter-Morrell March 19, 2021