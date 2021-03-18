McCann, Janice Lillian, - 87, of Vineland, and Sea Isle City, New Jersey, passed away on March 12, 2021, in her daughter's home in Marietta, Georgia, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by family and her loyal dog, Josh, and passed with peace, comfort and grace. Born in Vineland on September 7, 1933 to William and Blanche Rogers, Janice graduated from Vineland High School in 1951 and went on to earn her degree in education from Glassboro State College. Her career in education began at Olivet Elementary School and continued at Dr. John H. Winslow Elementary School, where she taught second grade in the same classroom for 30 years. She stayed in close touch with so many of her fellow teachers and dozens of former students long after she retired. As word of Janice's passing was shared, so too were stories from many of those former students – expressing to her family their wonder that such a tiny lady could make such a giant impact on their earliest years. If you had the good fortune to call Janice a friend, you knew her social calendar was booked months in advance. She was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for more than 60 years, an active member of the Women's Club of Vineland for 50 years, a member of The General Federation of Women's Clubs, The Retired Teachers lunch group, the Sea Isle City Yacht Club and a member of the Cumberland County Democratic Party. While her beloved husband Malachy loved the waves and the ocean, Janice preferred a chair on Sea Isle's 80th Street beach, the warm sand and a good book – or better, some fun conversation and gossip as the tides ebbed and flowed. She loved vacations in Key West, Mexico, Virgin Islands, Broadway shows, entertaining her many friends and spoiling her cherished dogs and cats. And in Janice's world, three things were always filled to the brim: her shopping bag, her glass of red wine and her heart – from the love and devotion she gave to her beloved daughters and grandchildren. Malachy's Irish eyes smiled again when he was reunited with Janice, his wife of 57 years. The two of them proudly raised four daughters: Colleen McCann of Vineland; Eileen Lindblom (Paul) of Gross Pointe Park, Michigan; Mala McCann-Charapich (Jeff) of Marietta, Georgia; and Kathleen McCann (Tricia) of New York, New York. She was "Mom-Mom" to Katrina and Alicia Candeias; Chelsea Charapich Wenzell (John) and Peri Charapich; Stefan and Abi Lindblom; and great-grandson, Gavin Hughes, and nieces and nephews. Janice is predeceased by her husband, Malachy; her parents; her brother, Bill and his wife Laura Rogers; grandson Shane Candeias; her beloved rescued Maltese dogs, Catie, Mollie, Skittles, KK, and Annie; and her feline companions: Pierre, Jordan and Jamie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, P.O. Box 20721 New York, New York 10021 or online at www.Malteserescue.com
The family will be holding a viewing on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 3-6 pm at Pancoast Funeral Home 676 S. Main Road, Vineland. Her funeral liturgy will be celebrated 11am Monday, March 22, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 4308 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Interment will be private in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.