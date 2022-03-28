Meltzer, Dr. Jeffrey I. , - 74, of Linwood, passed away on March 26 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeff was born in the Bronx and raised in Yonkers, New York. He met his wife Leslie at his cousin's sweet 16 party, leading to 52 beautiful years of marriage. In 1980 Leslie and Jeff settled down in Linwood, N.J., where Jeff worked for over 40 years as a Radiation Oncologist at numerous area hospitals including Shore Memorial, Atlanticare-Mainland and Cape Regional (previously Burdette Tomlin Memorial). Jeff was loved by his patients and respected by his colleagues. In his free time, Jeff was a history buff, a regular at services at his synagogue and a master on the barbeque. He was famous for his epic Passover seders, during which family and friends would dance to a doo-wop version of Dayenu. Jeff was an avid dog lover and once even braved a tornado warning to take one of his beloved dogs out for a walk. He loved to travel, to go to New York to see a Broadway show and to enjoy a great bourbon or glass of wine. Jeff was a man of few words but his actions expressed how much and deeply he loved his family. Jeff will be dearly missed by those who knew him. Jeff is the son of the late Ruben and Julia (nee Blumenthal) Meltzer and is survived by his wife Leslie, his three daughters Evelyn (Howard), Jean (Xhevair) and Danielle (Michael), his three grandchildren Elissa, Jared and Rose and his golden retriever Teddy. Synagogue services will be held Tuesday March 29, 1 PM at Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. A live stream will be held at www.JSGFunerals.com
for those who cannot attend. Interment to follow at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(givenow.lls.org
) or Guide Dogs of America (give.guidedogsofamerica.org
). Services in the care of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2022.