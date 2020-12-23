Menu
Kathryn Watson Foss
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Watson Foss, Kathryn, - 78, of Linwood, passed away at Shore Memorial Hospital on December 19th, 2020. Mrs. Foss was a resident of Linwood, NJ, where she resided with her husband of fifty-seven years. She was a 1961 graduate of Atlantic City High School and received her BSN from the University of Delaware. Her loves were Jesus, her husband, her children, nursing, and the lights of her life, her grandchildren. She was a member of Victory Bible Church in Hammonton, NJ. Mrs. Foss was predeceased by her Grandparents Daniel and Matilda Watson, and her beloved brother Frank Watson. Mrs. Foss, along with her husband John "Hank" Foss, raised three children and seven grandchildren, all having a strong Christian faith and joy in The Lord. She is survived by her loving husband Hank, sister Jenny (Steve) Triplet, children Kathryn (Jim) Lilly, John (Priscilla) Foss, Christine (Tony) Hess, and grandchildren Katie (Ryan) Kealey, Taylor (Lucas) Dutil, Alyssa Foss, Johnny Foss, Dane Foss, Jack Hess, Maggie Hess, and several nieces and nephews. Kathryn loved every aspect of her life with many different interests. After she retired from a successful career as a wonderful Registered Nurse (BSN) from Shore Memorial Hospital, she and Hank traveled near and far, and always enjoyed their adventures together. Kathryn especially loved interacting with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and loved to entertain family and friends in her home. She was blessed with a gift for hospitality and quickly turned friends into family. Her love and character cascaded throughout the generations, echoing in every one of her three children, their spouses, and all seven grandchildren resulting in a strong character and a deep faith in Jesus. Kathy/Mom/Mom-Mom was loved and will be missed by her children, grandchildren, family, and friends, but all are comforted to know she is now with The Lord after living a truly wonderful and joyous life. There will be a private funeral service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home. Interment: Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to The American Heritage Girls /Trail Life USA troops via Victory Bible Church at PO Box 833 Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your wife/mother/grandmother will be missed. Thank Jesus every time you think of her for holding her in His arms. Love to the entire family.
Joyce Crozier
December 25, 2020
My condolences to the family I worked with Kathy many years at Shore Medical Center and always remember her friendliness and concern to help others
Susan Castillo
December 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful woman and I will always be grateful to her for the support she gave me as a new nurse. May your memories be close to your heart at this difficult time.
Maureen Bartuccio
December 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May happy memories carry you through this sorrowful time. Kathy is a wonderful person and loved by all. Prayers for you and your family.
Linda Barbour
December 23, 2020
