Alston, Kim, - 58, of Absecon, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was in Bronx, New York to Sally Ann (Butler) and Paul Alston. Kim attended the local schools in New York and later relocated to South Jersey, where she attended Oakcrest High School. During her academic studies at Oakcrest High School, Kim was voted homecoming queen of which she was very proud. Kim worked in the food and beverage industry for more than 25 years. she later worked as a certified nurse's aide for Absecon Manor. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Sally and Paul Alston; brothers, Paul and Troy Alston. Kim is survived by: her loving partner, Wadsworth Campbell, Jr.; daughter, Toni Alese Pettus; son, Bubba; grandchildren, Joey, Julius, Ivy and Sky; aunt, Cathy Alston; nieces, Olympia Rodriguez and Ashley Alston; nephew, Troy Alston; and host of other family members and friends. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be 5PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call or reflect from 4:30 to 5PM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 21, 2022.