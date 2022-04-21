Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kim Alston
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Oakcrest High School
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Alston, Kim, - 58, of Absecon, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was in Bronx, New York to Sally Ann (Butler) and Paul Alston. Kim attended the local schools in New York and later relocated to South Jersey, where she attended Oakcrest High School. During her academic studies at Oakcrest High School, Kim was voted homecoming queen of which she was very proud. Kim worked in the food and beverage industry for more than 25 years. she later worked as a certified nurse's aide for Absecon Manor. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Sally and Paul Alston; brothers, Paul and Troy Alston. Kim is survived by: her loving partner, Wadsworth Campbell, Jr.; daughter, Toni Alese Pettus; son, Bubba; grandchildren, Joey, Julius, Ivy and Sky; aunt, Cathy Alston; nieces, Olympia Rodriguez and Ashley Alston; nephew, Troy Alston; and host of other family members and friends. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be 5PM on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call or reflect from 4:30 to 5PM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.
301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.