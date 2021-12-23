Czaikowski, Laura Eve, - 39, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She attended Deptford Twp. High School, where she ran cross county, track and field, and played field hockey. Laura graduated William Patterson University with a degree in Special Education in 2004, where she also ran cross country and track and field. She completed her Master's Program through Rowan University for her LDTC certification in May 2013. Laura began her teaching career at Absegami High School in September 2004 as a special education teacher. In 2013, she was hired as the Absegami LDTC for the Child Study Team. In 2004, she was hired as the boys' cross-country coach and later became the girls' cross-country coach. Laura also served as the assistant girls track and field and winter head track coach. Laura later took over the role of head track and field coach. She has also served as the co advisor of Key Club. Laura's greatest joy in life was her role as a wife to her loving husband, Joshua and as a mother to her two children, Noelle and Maximus. They were her pride and joy. Throughout her illness, Laura remained selfless and continued to make her family her top priority. She always put the needs of others before her own. Her passion for her family and her Christian faith gave her the strength to keep fighting and pushing forward. Laura never showed weakness, was always optimistic and known for always putting a smile on your face. Everyone who knew Laura, knew her love for running and traveling with her family, especially to the beach and Disney. The family is comforted in knowing that Laura was joyously welcomed into Heaven by her parents, John and Cherie Holleny, who she dearly missed. Laura is survived by her husband, Joshua; her children, Noelle (8) and Maximus (6); her sister, Tara (Matt); her nephews, Mason and Miles; her niece, Olive; beloved family tie Anna Marie Marshall and her daughter, Linda Connarn; her father-in-law, Henry Czaikowski; her mother-in-law, Emma Sullivan; her sisters-in-law, Lisa Wahl (Andy); her nieces, Hannah and Tina Livingston (Randy); her nephew, Adam Czaikowski (Tania). Laura is survived and missed by her special friends, Janet Hutchings, Jocelyn Passarello, and Theresa Zimmerman. Laura's dear friends, especially Christine Reina, Linda Lovitz, and Joe Sabath from the Absegami Child Study team supported her every step of the way as did the entire staff of the school district. Please join us for a celebration of life for Laura on Monday, December 27 from 3pm to 7pm and again on Tuesday, December 28 from 10am to 11am with a service at 11am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital, 1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 or Hope Lodge
NYC, 132 W, 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2021.