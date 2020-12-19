Menu
Linda Rosenberg
FUNERAL HOME
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
313 Second St
Lakewood, NJ
Rosenberg, Linda, - 77, of Lakewood, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Linda was born and raised and lived most of her life in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Lakewood a few years ago. Linda had many passions in life, which included antiquing, cross-stitching, playing any type of challenging game, and scootering around her neighborhood. But her biggest passion of all was her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Allen; She is survived by her daughter Terri; son Andy and his wife Marsela; daughter Sheryl and her husband Michael Menack; brothers Michael Meil and Richard Rosenberg; sister Stacie Reynolds; as well as her 7 adored grandchildren, Brandon and Elizabeth, Ariana and Todd, Sydney, Zachary, and Joshua. Graveside funeral services will be held 2:30pm Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Shiva will be observed at the family home in Lakewood, NJ starting on Sunday, 5:30pm for immediate family only. A virtual Link will be set up and shared on social media for anyone looking to call on the family. Memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be directed to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ. You will forever be loved Mommy, Bubby.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Beth Kehillah Cemetery
6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor, NJ
Dec
20
Shiva
5:30p.m.
virtual Link
Lakewood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family, I send my love to you during this very sad time. Linda's love lives in you. My memory is of her sweet, caring love for those close to her. She had a special overall beauty that my sister, Sharon and I compared to that of a celebrity. She probably did not think of herself this way, She was truly kind and sweet . Linda's dedication to family is evident in your close love for each other. May this give you strength. With Our Love, Cousins, Susan and Family
Susan Cantor- Hartman
December 19, 2020
With a heavy heart for all, please know that Linda was beautiful inside and out. She was so glamorous and kind, she was my big cousin when we would visit your grandparents on Levick Street, she would be getting ready to go our and cousin Sue and I would always say she looked like a movie star. We will always remember her and how she taught us how to wear lipstick. Sending you all love and will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
sharon gordon
December 19, 2020
