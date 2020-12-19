Rosenberg, Linda, - 77, of Lakewood, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. Linda was born and raised and lived most of her life in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Lakewood a few years ago. Linda had many passions in life, which included antiquing, cross-stitching, playing any type of challenging game, and scootering around her neighborhood. But her biggest passion of all was her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Allen; She is survived by her daughter Terri; son Andy and his wife Marsela; daughter Sheryl and her husband Michael Menack; brothers Michael Meil and Richard Rosenberg; sister Stacie Reynolds; as well as her 7 adored grandchildren, Brandon and Elizabeth, Ariana and Todd, Sydney, Zachary, and Joshua. Graveside funeral services will be held 2:30pm Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Shiva will be observed at the family home in Lakewood, NJ starting on Sunday, 5:30pm for immediate family only. A virtual Link will be set up and shared on social media for anyone looking to call on the family. Memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be directed to the American Heart Association
. Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ. You will forever be loved Mommy, Bubby.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2020.