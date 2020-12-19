With a heavy heart for all, please know that Linda was beautiful inside and out. She was so glamorous and kind, she was my big cousin when we would visit your grandparents on Levick Street, she would be getting ready to go our and cousin Sue and I would always say she looked like a movie star. We will always remember her and how she taught us how to wear lipstick. Sending you all love and will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.

sharon gordon December 19, 2020