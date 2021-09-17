Levitan, Peter, - 91, of Margate,, passed away on September 14, 2021 at Royal Suites Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Galloway, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Segal) Levitan. Peter was born in Philadelphia in 1930 to the late Esther and David Levitan. He was a proud graduate of Central High School in Philadelphia where he served as class president. Peter graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Education. He began his career as a business teacher of all subjects at the Levitan School of Business for quite a few years. Later, eager for new challenges, Peter set his sights on the health care industry and became the assistant administrator at Moss Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia. It was there that he met his devoted wife Shirley and the two married. They enjoyed forty-seven years of happily wedded bliss. He became the executive controller for Albert Einstein Medical Center. In retirement, they wintered at their beautiful condo in Boca Raton, Florida. Peter and Shirley enjoyed traveling extensively around the world. They cruised the Caribbean yearly, as well as visiting locales such as Israel, the Scandinavian countries, and California. Peter enjoyed many hobbies. He appreciated listening to good music, attending the theater, reading, going to the beach, and watching football, especially the Philadelphia Eagles. Peter is also survived by his daughter, Regine (Jeannie) and her husband Don of Rochester, Vermont, and his son, Daniel of Fremont, California; two grandchildren, Paige of Keene, New Hampshire and Michael of Rochester, VT; and his nephew, Kenneth and his wife Elana, son of his late brother, Mark Levitan. Peter was an active member of AVODA for many years and Shirat Hayam Congregation, 700 Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ, 08406 where contributions in his memory may be gratefully made. Graveside services will be held at Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township, NJ at 12:00PM on Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to: Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.