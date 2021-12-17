Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Hynes
ABOUT
Curtis High School
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
HYNES, Thomas, - 78, of Cape May, formerly of Staten Island, whose life was dedicated to service through military, government, nonprofit, volunteer and family capacities, died Wednesday (Dec. 15, 2021) of complications from a stroke. Hynes was born on Staten Island, where he attended Curtis High School. He earned a bachelor's degree at Wagner College and was a member of Delta Nu fraternity. He served in the American 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was stationed in Di An from 1967-68. Hynes earned his master's degree in business administration from Seton Hall University, and began working for the U.S. Department of Labor in 1971. He worked in the Office of Labor and Racketeering until 1996, when he retired. He then began working as a case manager at Lifestyles for the Disabled on Staten Island, supporting adults with learning disabilities as they transitioned into employment and residential settings and experiences. After 10 years at Lifestyles, he retired and moved full-time to Cape May. In Cape May, Hynes was heavily involved in the Cape May Kiwanis Club, where he served as president in 2013-14. He led various campaigns to support young people, including through high school scholarships and through a campaign to provide bicycle lights to children. He also served on the board of the Cape May Housing Authority, supporting residents living in public housing. In addition, he volunteered for many years with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and was a life member of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division. Hynes served as president of the Wagner College Alumni Association in the early 1980s. Beginning in 1990, he also was an active participant in the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous. At the time of his death, he had been sober for 31 years and spent every one of those years giving to his family and friends. Hynes is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dawn (Mueller) Hynes; his youngest son, Eric Hynes of Brooklyn; his eldest son, Warren Hynes, daughter-in-law Amy (Cumming) Hynes, and granddaughters, Katherine and Chelsea Hynes, all of North Plainfield, N.J.; and his sister, Carolyn McAllister of Yorktown, Va. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas F. Hynes and Anne (Johnson) Hynes, and his brother, Robert Hynes. "His family came first, and whenever he was called to help anyone, he always responded," said his wife. "He was a humble man with a very big heart." Services will be private. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Hynes' name to: Cape May Kiwanis Club, PO Box 124, Cape May NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Spilker Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. It's been years since we've been together. Most of my memories are from when we all lived on Staten Island. We will keep you, and you family in our prayers. May you find peace in the lord. Hugs and love, cousin Dorothy and Paul
Dorothy Dexter
January 30, 2022
My condolences to the family. I remember Tommy all the way from our early school years. Sad to hear of his passing.
Phyllis W Peterson
School
December 20, 2021
Dawn--we are so sorry to hear that our wonderful "beach and crabbing buddy" has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family--may he rest in peace.
Butch and Jackie pryor
Friend
December 19, 2021
Dear Dawn, I´m deeply saddened to hear about Tommy´s passing. I will always have fond memories of him and especially his smile. Please accept our sincere heartfelt sympathies to you and your family in the loss of your beloved husband, father and grandfather. With caring thoughts, Denise(Pabon)& Steven Iaccarino
Denise Iaccarino
Friend
December 18, 2021
Love your New York family
December 18, 2021
My dearest Dawn, my heart, thoughts and prayers go out to you for the loss of your Tommy. I remember him so well, his smile, his good nature and warm heart toward others all those years ago in Curtis, Wagner and thereafter. I am truly happy to have known Tommy and sorry for your loss. Warmly, Paula
Paula Johnson Kelly Didriksen
December 18, 2021
Dear Dawn, My deepest sympathy on the passing of Tommy. To say the least I was shocked when I saw the notice. I know what a big part of your life. I was a honor to know him. Express my regrets to Warren & Eric. I know how important family was to you both. Marie
Mariekarpeles
Friend
December 17, 2021
Rest In Peace, Tom. A friend and fraternity brother from Curtis high school and Wagner College days. Dawn, peace be with you !
John Nikander
December 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Suzanne Berelson
December 17, 2021
So many wonderful childhood memories that included the Hynes family. Mr. Hynes was always a gentle and kind adult to all of us neighborhood kids. Never remember him without a smile. My condolences go out to Mrs. Hynes, Warren & Eric and family. May you all find comfort and love during this sad time. Regards, Greer Bodenschatz
Greer Bodenschatz
December 17, 2021
I will miss you, "Boss"! Your body gave out, but never your love of family and neighbor!!! Woof from TomTom.
Carol Hackenberg
Friend
December 17, 2021
From practicing field goal kicking and punting on Pelton Ave in West Brighton to installing a 2´ skate key on the trunk of his fun Nash Metropolitan, Tom was serious yet fun loving of Life. Too soon.
Bob Keiser
School
December 17, 2021
We met Tom, through his wife Dawn over 40 years ago. As has been said ,Tom was a family man first. Tom was a man with a need to give back, and he did so most of his life. He will be missed by us and so many others. With love and wonderful memories. Diane and Dan
Dan and Diane Pettigrew
Friend
December 17, 2021
I was a Curtis HS classmate of Tommy. When I think back to the years of going to Curtis with Tom I honestly can say I don´t remember a time when he wasn´t smiling. Rest In Peace Tom
Pat Abbruzzi
School
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results