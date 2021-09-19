SCHAEFER, WILLIAM E., - 84, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at Spring Home of Galloway on Sept. 16 with his beloved wife, Vera C. Stek, by his side. Bill graduated from Rahway High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Sill, OK. Following discharge, he began work as a mail carrier with the US Postal Service and eventually was appointed Postmaster in Avenel, Westfield and Cranford. He continued his education, graduating from Rutgers University. He began running at age 40 after suffering a heart attack, completing 25 marathons, garnering hundreds of awards during his running career, which continued into his 80s. He was president of Central Jersey Road Runners Club for 12 years. It was through a shared passion for running that Bill met Vera. They were married at a race and moved to the Pine Barrens in 2005, joined the Outdoor Club of South Jersey and became hike leaders. Always active and involved in his community, Bill participated in ACUA road cleanups and served on his town's Planning/Zoning board. He was NJ state treasurer of the USPS retiree organization NAPUS/UPMA. He was a volunteer docent at Batsto Village. He also enjoyed gambling in Atlantic City. Bill is survived by his brother Arthur of Myrtle Beach. He was predeceased by his youngest son, to whom he had donated a kidney. Surviving are two other sons, a daughter and 4 grandchildren. Interment will be private at Green Bank Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Bank Cemetery, 4333 Jackson Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037, or the NJ Conservation Foundation, 170 Longview Road, Far Hills, NJ 07931.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.