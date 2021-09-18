Menu
Daniel B. Howe
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Daniel B. Howe

August 12, 1957-September 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Daniel B. Howe, 64, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. A memorial visitation will be from 2 pm to 5 pm, Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, where a Masonic Funeral Service will be conducted at 5 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to family.

Dan was born on August 12, 1957 in Geneseo, a son of Fred and Clara (Blair) Howe. He married Shirley Sneath on August 29, 1981 in East Moline. Dan was a truck driver for XPO Logistics, retiring on August 18, 2017.

Dan was a member of Trio Masonic Lodge No. 57 A.F. & A.M., Milan and the Scottish Rite Valley of Moline. He was also a Past Master of Rock Island Lodge No. 658. Dan enjoyed fishing, camping and especially enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children, Christina (James) Pace, Rock Island and Clifford Sneath Jr., Rock Island; grandchildren, Tiffany and Taylor; great grandchildren, Kailyn, Maci, Ellie and Kristy Jo; siblings, Elizabeth (Lee) Watkins, Esther Parkins, Myra (Gary) Ripley, Norma Murphy, David (Pam) Howe, Gail (Chris) Davison and Kenneth (Sharon) Robinson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
