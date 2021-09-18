Daniel B. Howe

August 12, 1957-September 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Daniel B. Howe, 64, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. A memorial visitation will be from 2 pm to 5 pm, Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, where a Masonic Funeral Service will be conducted at 5 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to family.

Dan was born on August 12, 1957 in Geneseo, a son of Fred and Clara (Blair) Howe. He married Shirley Sneath on August 29, 1981 in East Moline. Dan was a truck driver for XPO Logistics, retiring on August 18, 2017.

Dan was a member of Trio Masonic Lodge No. 57 A.F. & A.M., Milan and the Scottish Rite Valley of Moline. He was also a Past Master of Rock Island Lodge No. 658. Dan enjoyed fishing, camping and especially enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children, Christina (James) Pace, Rock Island and Clifford Sneath Jr., Rock Island; grandchildren, Tiffany and Taylor; great grandchildren, Kailyn, Maci, Ellie and Kristy Jo; siblings, Elizabeth (Lee) Watkins, Esther Parkins, Myra (Gary) Ripley, Norma Murphy, David (Pam) Howe, Gail (Chris) Davison and Kenneth (Sharon) Robinson.

