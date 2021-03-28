David R. "Pepper" Ashpaugh

March 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-David R. "Pepper" Ashpaugh, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday March 24, 2021 at his home.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

He had been employed at John Deere for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Ashpaugh, daughter in law, Michelle Daxon-Ashpaugh; grandchildren, Daxon and Declan Ashpaugh and brother, Arthur (Elsie) Ashpaugh Jr.

He was preceded in death by his son, David R. Ashpaugh II and his parents, Arthur and Lucille.

