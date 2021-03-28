Menu
David R. "Pepper" Ashpaugh
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

David R. "Pepper" Ashpaugh

March 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-David R. "Pepper" Ashpaugh, 68, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday March 24, 2021 at his home.

There will be no services at this time. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

He had been employed at John Deere for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Ashpaugh, daughter in law, Michelle Daxon-Ashpaugh; grandchildren, Daxon and Declan Ashpaugh and brother, Arthur (Elsie) Ashpaugh Jr.

He was preceded in death by his son, David R. Ashpaugh II and his parents, Arthur and Lucille.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 28, 2021.
Our deepest condolences. We loved Pepper and all the great times at the ballpark we shared. Gerry it´s so sad that you have had such immeasurable loss in a short time. Our prayers and thoughts are with you.
Kent & Geri Dexter
March 29, 2021
